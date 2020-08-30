 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hitting performances
0 comments

Hitting performances

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months

Best performances (1 Hit Minimum)

PlayerHitsABRRBI2B3BHRAvg.
Lexy Smith, Holt (vs Timberland)44452011000
Bailey Broemmer, Timberland (vs Warrenton)33240021000
Zoey Robinson, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Bowling Green)3434102750
Ilencia Lightbody, Timberland (vs Holt)33420211000
Katy Mawer, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Bowling Green)44121011000
Bailey Broemmer, Timberland (vs Highland, Missouri)2413001500
Jayden Tucker, Farmington (vs Windsor (Imperial))33310001000
Abby Robbins, Farmington (vs Windsor (Imperial))2423010500
Kayla Ulrich, Sullivan (vs Logan-Rogersville)22111101000
Hanna Johanning, Sullivan (vs Logan-Rogersville)1213001500
Hanna Eberhardt, De Soto (vs Linn)1213001500
Alli Tudor, Holt (vs Timberland)2423000500
Torri Hinnah, Holt (vs Highland, Missouri)2413100500
Kayden Tyler, Timberland (vs Warrenton)1212001500
Kennedy Jensen, Francis Howell Central (vs Bowling Green)2302100666
Alyssa Haile, Francis Howell Central (vs Bowling Green)2412100500
Mckennah Wallace, Farmington (vs Windsor (Imperial))2302000666
Cadence Dempsey, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Bowling Green)1412001250
Mackenzie Cluff, De Soto (vs Linn)22100001000
Leighton Roy, Holt (vs Timberland)2311100666
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports