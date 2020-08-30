Hitting performances

Best performances (1 Hit Minimum)
|Player
|Hits
|AB
|R
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Avg.
|Lexy Smith, Holt (vs Timberland)
|4
|4
|4
|5
|2
|0
|1
|1000
|Bailey Broemmer, Timberland (vs Warrenton)
|3
|3
|2
|4
|0
|0
|2
|1000
|Zoey Robinson, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Bowling Green)
|3
|4
|3
|4
|1
|0
|2
|750
|Ilencia Lightbody, Timberland (vs Holt)
|3
|3
|4
|2
|0
|2
|1
|1000
|Katy Mawer, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Bowling Green)
|4
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1000
|Bailey Broemmer, Timberland (vs Highland, Missouri)
|2
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|500
|Jayden Tucker, Farmington (vs Windsor (Imperial))
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Abby Robbins, Farmington (vs Windsor (Imperial))
|2
|4
|2
|3
|0
|1
|0
|500
|Kayla Ulrich, Sullivan (vs Logan-Rogersville)
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1000
|Hanna Johanning, Sullivan (vs Logan-Rogersville)
|1
|2
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|500
|Hanna Eberhardt, De Soto (vs Linn)
|1
|2
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|500
|Alli Tudor, Holt (vs Timberland)
|2
|4
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|500
|Torri Hinnah, Holt (vs Highland, Missouri)
|2
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|500
|Kayden Tyler, Timberland (vs Warrenton)
|1
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|500
|Kennedy Jensen, Francis Howell Central (vs Bowling Green)
|2
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|666
|Alyssa Haile, Francis Howell Central (vs Bowling Green)
|2
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|500
|Mckennah Wallace, Farmington (vs Windsor (Imperial))
|2
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|666
|Cadence Dempsey, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Bowling Green)
|1
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|250
|Mackenzie Cluff, De Soto (vs Linn)
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Leighton Roy, Holt (vs Timberland)
|2
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|666
