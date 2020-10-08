 Skip to main content
Hitting performances
Best performances (1 Hit Minimum)

PlayerHitsABRRBI2B3BHRAvg.
Madison Rhyne, Oakville (vs Ursuline)44440021000
Chiara Grasso, Seckman (vs Kirkwood)55330011000
Bailey Broemmer, Timberland (vs Francis Howell)3424003750
Angelia Davis, Farmington (vs Sikeston)44231011000
Hailey Roberts, Warrenton (vs Liberty (Wentzville))3424011750
Emma Weston , Ursuline (vs Oakville)44132001000
Abby Harvell, Seckman (vs Kirkwood)4543101800
Mallory Pike, Oakville (vs Ursuline)2425100500
Delaney Smith, St. Dominic (vs Westminster)33221001000
Maddie Kilburn, Oakville (vs Ursuline)3404100750
Addison Henke, St. Dominic (vs Westminster)22121001000
Carlie Huelsing, Oakville (vs Ursuline)2332001666
Kennady Estes, Warrenton (vs Liberty (Wentzville))3422100750
Myah King, Webster Groves (vs Fox)2313000666
Allison Kaiser, Notre Dame (vs Parkway Central)3422100750
Jessie Blaine, St. Dominic (vs Westminster)11310001000
Ilencia Lightbody, Timberland (vs Francis Howell)2423100500
Ally Curry, Notre Dame (vs Parkway Central)1304000333
Kathryn McChristy, Warrenton (vs Liberty (Wentzville))2303000666
Morgan Shields, Troy Buchanan (vs Palmyra)3412000750
