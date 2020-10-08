Hitting performances

Best performances (1 Hit Minimum)
|Player
|Hits
|AB
|R
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Avg.
|Madison Rhyne, Oakville (vs Ursuline)
|4
|4
|4
|4
|0
|0
|2
|1000
|Chiara Grasso, Seckman (vs Kirkwood)
|5
|5
|3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1000
|Bailey Broemmer, Timberland (vs Francis Howell)
|3
|4
|2
|4
|0
|0
|3
|750
|Angelia Davis, Farmington (vs Sikeston)
|4
|4
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1000
|Hailey Roberts, Warrenton (vs Liberty (Wentzville))
|3
|4
|2
|4
|0
|1
|1
|750
|Emma Weston , Ursuline (vs Oakville)
|4
|4
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1000
|Abby Harvell, Seckman (vs Kirkwood)
|4
|5
|4
|3
|1
|0
|1
|800
|Mallory Pike, Oakville (vs Ursuline)
|2
|4
|2
|5
|1
|0
|0
|500
|Delaney Smith, St. Dominic (vs Westminster)
|3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1000
|Maddie Kilburn, Oakville (vs Ursuline)
|3
|4
|0
|4
|1
|0
|0
|750
|Addison Henke, St. Dominic (vs Westminster)
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1000
|Carlie Huelsing, Oakville (vs Ursuline)
|2
|3
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|666
|Kennady Estes, Warrenton (vs Liberty (Wentzville))
|3
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|750
|Myah King, Webster Groves (vs Fox)
|2
|3
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|666
|Allison Kaiser, Notre Dame (vs Parkway Central)
|3
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|750
|Jessie Blaine, St. Dominic (vs Westminster)
|1
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Ilencia Lightbody, Timberland (vs Francis Howell)
|2
|4
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|500
|Ally Curry, Notre Dame (vs Parkway Central)
|1
|3
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|333
|Kathryn McChristy, Warrenton (vs Liberty (Wentzville))
|2
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|666
|Morgan Shields, Troy Buchanan (vs Palmyra)
|3
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|750
