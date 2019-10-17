Best performances (1 Hit Minimum)
|Player
|Hits
|AB
|R
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Avg.
|Kylie Orf, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs Timberland)
|4
|4
|1
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1000
|Courtnee Lowrey, Herculaneum (vs Gateway Science Academy)
|2
|2
|3
|4
|0
|0
|1
|1000
|Paige Perry, Festus (vs Lutheran South)
|2
|3
|2
|5
|1
|0
|1
|666
|Allison Rodgers, Cor Jesu (vs Mehlville)
|3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1000
|Jada Glass, University City (vs Clayton)
|2
|2
|4
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1000
|Rylie Perry, Parkway Central (vs McCluer North)
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1000
|Lucy Fajatin, Francis Howell North (vs Fort Zumwalt North)
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Josie Hutcheson, Lindbergh (vs Fox)
|2
|4
|0
|4
|1
|0
|0
|500
|Alyssa Moran, Webster Groves (vs Northwest Cedar Hill)
|2
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|500
|Hunter Ellsworth , Festus (vs Lutheran South)
|3
|4
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|750
|Sam Waldron, Lindbergh (vs Fox)
|3
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Errianna Meriwether, Hazelwood Central (vs Ritenour)
|3
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|600
|Mia Clark, Parkway North (vs Normandy)
|2
|2
|3
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1000
|Katrina Esswein, Cor Jesu (vs Mehlville)
|4
|5
|2
|1
|0
|2
|0
|800
|Ella Evans, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs Timberland)
|3
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|750
|Molly McPheeters, Webster Groves (vs Northwest Cedar Hill)
|3
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|750
|Jenna Achs, Nerinx Hall (vs Ladue)
|3
|5
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|600
|Annalise Overlin, University City (vs Clayton)
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1000