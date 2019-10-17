Subscribe for 99¢

Best performances (1 Hit Minimum)

PlayerHitsABRRBI2B3BHRAvg.
Kylie Orf, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs Timberland)44141101000
Courtnee Lowrey, Herculaneum (vs Gateway Science Academy)22340011000
Paige Perry, Festus (vs Lutheran South)2325101666
Allison Rodgers, Cor Jesu (vs Mehlville)33221011000
Jada Glass, University City (vs Clayton)22420101000
Rylie Perry, Parkway Central (vs McCluer North)22221001000
Lucy Fajatin, Francis Howell North (vs Fort Zumwalt North)22220001000
Josie Hutcheson, Lindbergh (vs Fox)2404100500
Alyssa Moran, Webster Groves (vs Northwest Cedar Hill)2413001500
Hunter Ellsworth , Festus (vs Lutheran South)3432001750
Sam Waldron, Lindbergh (vs Fox)33210001000
Errianna Meriwether, Hazelwood Central (vs Ritenour)3523000600
Mia Clark, Parkway North (vs Normandy)22300201000
Katrina Esswein, Cor Jesu (vs Mehlville)4521020800
Ella Evans, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs Timberland)3422100750
Molly McPheeters, Webster Groves (vs Northwest Cedar Hill)3412000750
Jenna Achs, Nerinx Hall (vs Ladue)3522010600
Annalise Overlin, University City (vs Clayton)11210001000