Best performances (2 Hit Minimum)
|Player
|Hits
|AB
|R
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Avg.
|Elizabeth Zareh, Webster Groves (vs Lutheran South)
|4
|4
|0
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1000
|Angelia Davis, Farmington (vs De Soto)
|2
|2
|3
|3
|0
|0
|2
|1000
|Sade Adams, McCluer North (vs University City)
|3
|4
|2
|5
|2
|0
|0
|750
|Dashija Jennings, McCluer North (vs University City)
|3
|4
|3
|4
|2
|0
|1
|750
|Jaden Buckley, McCluer North (vs University City)
|4
|4
|4
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Olivia Quinn, Francis Howell Central (vs Warrenton)
|2
|2
|1
|4
|0
|0
|1
|1000
|Marissa Peek, Holt (vs Timberland)
|3
|4
|2
|4
|0
|0
|1
|750
|Tanesha Brandon, McCluer North (vs University City)
|4
|4
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1000
|Lauren Gates, Westminster (vs Parkway Central)
|3
|3
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1000
|Katie Hastings, Kirkwood (vs Lindbergh)
|4
|5
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|800
|Katie Hobaugh, Westminster (vs Parkway Central)
|3
|3
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1000
|Courtney Swink, Farmington (vs De Soto)
|2
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|1
|666
|Mya Gratz, Hazelwood West (vs Fox)
|4
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Rayne Grus, Kirkwood (vs Lindbergh)
|4
|5
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|800
|Adria Schmidt, Francis Howell North (vs Liberty (Wentzville))
|4
|4
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1000
|Hailey Bowen, Valley Park (vs Jefferson)
|2
|3
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|666
|Riley Nilges, Hazelwood West (vs Fox)
|3
|4
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|750
|Molly Clifft, Lutheran St. Charles (vs Fort Zumwalt East)
|2
|3
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|666
|Reese Earleywine, Westminster (vs Parkway Central)
|3
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|750
|Becka Brissete, Francis Howell North (vs Liberty (Wentzville))
|2
|3
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|666