Best performances (2 Hit Minimum)

PlayerHitsABRRBI2B3BHRAvg.
Elizabeth Zareh, Webster Groves (vs Lutheran South)44042001000
Angelia Davis, Farmington (vs De Soto)22330021000
Sade Adams, McCluer North (vs University City)3425200750
Dashija Jennings, McCluer North (vs University City)3434201750
Jaden Buckley, McCluer North (vs University City)44430001000
Olivia Quinn, Francis Howell Central (vs Warrenton)22140011000
Marissa Peek, Holt (vs Timberland)3424001750
Tanesha Brandon, McCluer North (vs University City)44421001000
Lauren Gates, Westminster (vs Parkway Central)33321101000
Katie Hastings, Kirkwood (vs Lindbergh)4543100800
Katie Hobaugh, Westminster (vs Parkway Central)33321001000
Courtney Swink, Farmington (vs De Soto)2333101666
Mya Gratz, Hazelwood West (vs Fox)44120001000
Rayne Grus, Kirkwood (vs Lindbergh)4533000800
Adria Schmidt, Francis Howell North (vs Liberty (Wentzville))44310101000
Hailey Bowen, Valley Park (vs Jefferson)2313101666
Riley Nilges, Hazelwood West (vs Fox)3433000750
Molly Clifft, Lutheran St. Charles (vs Fort Zumwalt East)2313001666
Reese Earleywine, Westminster (vs Parkway Central)3422101750
Becka Brissete, Francis Howell North (vs Liberty (Wentzville))2323100666