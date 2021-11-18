Hitting performances

Best performances (1 Hit Minimum)
|Player
|Hits
|AB
|R
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Avg.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
Best performances (1 Hit Minimum)
|Player
|Hits
|AB
|R
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Avg.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
Sophomore pitcher strikes out 13 as Blue Jays softball team wins first state title and only the school's second championship in any sport.
The defending Class 3 state champion Sullivan softball team fell two victories short of a title defense.
Large school schools - 11/121. Eureka (25-2) was idle.2. Washington (32-5) was idle.3. Summit (28-3) was idle.4. Marquette (25-9) was idle.5. …
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Lauren Bacon called it, "One of those days."
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Kennedy Jensen felt a pop in her left arm.
Large school schools - 11/131. Eureka (25-2) was idle.2. Washington (32-5) was idle.3. Summit (28-3) was idle.4. Marquette (25-9) was idle.5. …
BEL NOR — Incarnate Word Academy junior catcher Ella Post's catch of a foul pop fly to help send the Red Knights to the Class 4 softball state…
COTTLEVILLE — Emily Chadwick was hoping for a good night of sleep Thursday.
Large school schools - 11/141. Eureka (25-2) was idle.2. Washington (32-5) was idle.3. Summit (28-3) was idle.4. Marquette (25-9) was idle.5. …
COTTLEVILLE — At just 8 years old, Kennedy Jensen was enamored with the first base position.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.