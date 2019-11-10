Hitting performances StatBot | STLhighschoolSPORTS.com 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter Email Subscribe for 99¢ Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Best performances (1 Hit Minimum) PlayerHitsABRRBI2B3BHRAvg. Facebook Twitter Email Print Save View comments Most popular Follow us Facebook Twitter YouTube Instagram View All Promotions promotion Find the e-Edition of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch online or through the app. promotion You’re the best fans. You deserve the best coverage. Print Ads Floor CLARK FLOOR CO - Ad from 2019-11-08 Nov 8, 2019 Office MISSOURI HISTORICAL SOCIETY - Ad from 2019-11-10 1 hr ago Office ESSE HEALTH/SWITCH - Ad from 2019-11-08 Nov 8, 2019 Office BOMMARITO - INFINITI - Ad from 2019-11-10 1 hr ago Construction RENEWAL BY ANDERSEN/LEAD SURGE - Ad from 2019-11-10 1 hr ago Service FIRST CHURCH OF CHRIST-SCIENTI - Ad from 2019-11-10 1 hr ago Service ST STANISLAUS KOSTKA CHURCH - Ad from 2019-11-08 Nov 8, 2019 Office SULLIVAN AUCTIONEERS LLC - Ad from 2019-11-10 1 hr ago Office ESSE HEALTH/SWITCH - Ad from 2019-11-10 1 hr ago Other STEUBY CO., JOHN J. - Ad from 2019-11-10 1 hr ago © 2019 Lee Enterprises | Terms | Privacy