Hitting performances

Best performances (1 Hit Minimum)
|Player
|Hits
|AB
|R
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Avg.
|Brielle DiMemmo, Incarnate Word (vs Sikeston)
|4
|4
|3
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1000
|Macy Brown, Incarnate Word (vs Twin Rivers)
|4
|5
|3
|4
|0
|1
|0
|800
|Tristen Head, Wright City (vs Winfield)
|1
|1
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1000
|Lauren Gallagher, Incarnate Word (vs Sikeston)
|3
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|750
|Kennedy Locker, St. Dominic (vs Fort Zumwalt East)
|3
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|750
|Breanna Hollowell, St. Charles (vs Union)
|3
|4
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|750
|Kylie Jarmuszkiewcz, Wright City (vs Winfield)
|2
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|666
|Adison Fast, Wright City (vs Winfield)
|1
|2
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|500
|Jessie Blaine, St. Dominic (vs Fort Zumwalt East)
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|500
|Kaelyn Wegrzyn, Wright City (vs St. Charles)
|2
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|666
|Macy Brown, Incarnate Word (vs Sikeston)
|3
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|750
|Lauren Gallagher, Incarnate Word (vs Twin Rivers)
|2
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|400
|Ashleigh Reed, St. Charles (vs Union)
|3
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|750
|Rosalyn Nevois, St. Charles (vs Wright City)
|2
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|500
|Delaney Smith, St. Dominic (vs Fort Zumwalt East)
|1
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|250
|Kaelyn Wegrzyn, Wright City (vs Winfield)
|1
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|500
|Abigail Vossen, Wright City (vs Winfield)
|1
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|333
|Grace Edwards, St. Dominic (vs Fort Zumwalt East)
|3
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|750
|Neely Edwards, St. Dominic (vs Fort Zumwalt East)
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|666
|Whitney Jenista, St. James (vs Newburg)
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|666
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.