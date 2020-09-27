 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hitting performances
0 comments

Hitting performances

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months

Best performances (1 Hit Minimum)

PlayerHitsABRRBI2B3BHRAvg.
Brielle DiMemmo, Incarnate Word (vs Sikeston)44331011000
Macy Brown, Incarnate Word (vs Twin Rivers)4534010800
Tristen Head, Wright City (vs Winfield)11331001000
Lauren Gallagher, Incarnate Word (vs Sikeston)3413101750
Kennedy Locker, St. Dominic (vs Fort Zumwalt East)3413100750
Breanna Hollowell, St. Charles (vs Union)3432001750
Kylie Jarmuszkiewcz, Wright City (vs Winfield)2333000666
Adison Fast, Wright City (vs Winfield)1223100500
Jessie Blaine, St. Dominic (vs Fort Zumwalt East)1222001500
Kaelyn Wegrzyn, Wright City (vs St. Charles)2312100666
Macy Brown, Incarnate Word (vs Sikeston)3421010750
Lauren Gallagher, Incarnate Word (vs Twin Rivers)2522100400
Ashleigh Reed, St. Charles (vs Union)3421100750
Rosalyn Nevois, St. Charles (vs Wright City)2402100500
Delaney Smith, St. Dominic (vs Fort Zumwalt East)1422100250
Kaelyn Wegrzyn, Wright City (vs Winfield)1212000500
Abigail Vossen, Wright City (vs Winfield)1312100333
Grace Edwards, St. Dominic (vs Fort Zumwalt East)3401000750
Neely Edwards, St. Dominic (vs Fort Zumwalt East)2311000666
Whitney Jenista, St. James (vs Newburg)2311000666
0 comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports