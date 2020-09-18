 Skip to main content
Hitting performances
Hitting performances

Best performances (1 Hit Minimum)

PlayerHitsABRRBI2B3BHRAvg.
Jessie Blaine, St. Dominic (vs Incarnate Word)44332001000
Liv Isbell , Festus (vs Herculaneum)33140101000
Tristan Foulk , Festus (vs Herculaneum)33420001000
Macy Brown, Incarnate Word (vs St. Dominic)22121101000
Neely Edwards, St. Dominic (vs Incarnate Word)3413100750
Audrey Sevier, Francis Howell North (vs Liberty (Wentzville))33211001000
Ilencia Lightbody, Timberland (vs Francis Howell)3522110600
Molly Clifft, Lutheran St. Charles (vs St. Charles West)3422100750
Avery Graham, Farmington (vs Fredericktown)11121001000
Abbie Danchus, St. Dominic (vs Incarnate Word)1313001333
Paige Perry, Festus (vs Herculaneum)1213000500
Abbie Miller, Farmington (vs Fredericktown)11020001000
Lydia Feiste, Fort Zumwalt West (vs Francis Howell Central)1413001250
Abby Robbins, Farmington (vs Fredericktown)1222001500
Lucy Fajatin, Francis Howell North (vs Liberty (Wentzville))3411100750
Mckennah Wallace, Farmington (vs Fredericktown)2422000500
Lyla Campbell, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Fort Zumwalt South)11110001000
Bailey Broemmer, Timberland (vs Francis Howell)2512100400
Courtney Swink, Farmington (vs Fredericktown)11201001000
Rachel Small, Lutheran St. Charles (vs St. Charles West)3401000750
