Hitting performances

Best performances (1 Hit Minimum)
|Player
|Hits
|AB
|R
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Avg.
|Jessie Blaine, St. Dominic (vs Incarnate Word)
|4
|4
|3
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1000
|Liv Isbell , Festus (vs Herculaneum)
|3
|3
|1
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1000
|Tristan Foulk , Festus (vs Herculaneum)
|3
|3
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Macy Brown, Incarnate Word (vs St. Dominic)
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1000
|Neely Edwards, St. Dominic (vs Incarnate Word)
|3
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|750
|Audrey Sevier, Francis Howell North (vs Liberty (Wentzville))
|3
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1000
|Ilencia Lightbody, Timberland (vs Francis Howell)
|3
|5
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|600
|Molly Clifft, Lutheran St. Charles (vs St. Charles West)
|3
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|750
|Avery Graham, Farmington (vs Fredericktown)
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1000
|Abbie Danchus, St. Dominic (vs Incarnate Word)
|1
|3
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|333
|Paige Perry, Festus (vs Herculaneum)
|1
|2
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|500
|Abbie Miller, Farmington (vs Fredericktown)
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Lydia Feiste, Fort Zumwalt West (vs Francis Howell Central)
|1
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|250
|Abby Robbins, Farmington (vs Fredericktown)
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|500
|Lucy Fajatin, Francis Howell North (vs Liberty (Wentzville))
|3
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|750
|Mckennah Wallace, Farmington (vs Fredericktown)
|2
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|500
|Lyla Campbell, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Fort Zumwalt South)
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Bailey Broemmer, Timberland (vs Francis Howell)
|2
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|400
|Courtney Swink, Farmington (vs Fredericktown)
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1000
|Rachel Small, Lutheran St. Charles (vs St. Charles West)
|3
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|750
