Hitting performances

Best performances (3 Hit Minimum)
|Player
|Hits
|AB
|R
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Avg.
|Emily Sampson, De Soto (vs Herculaneum, 9/8)
|3
|3
|1
|5
|0
|1
|0
|1000
|A.J. Agers, St. Pius X (vs Saxony Lutheran, 9/8)
|3
|3
|2
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1000
|Madi Conrad, Seckman (vs Cape Girardeau Central, 9/11)
|3
|3
|3
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1000
|Ashley Leible, Francis Howell Central (vs Francis Howell, 9/8)
|3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1000
|Julia Crenshaw, Fort Zumwalt West (vs Hillsboro, 9/12)
|3
|4
|3
|3
|1
|0
|2
|750
|Abbie Danchus, St. Dominic (vs Festus, 9/11)
|3
|4
|1
|4
|3
|0
|0
|750
|Addison Wright, Owensville (vs Tuscumbia, 9/12)
|3
|4
|1
|4
|0
|1
|0
|750
|Catryn Cattoor, Jefferson (vs Herculaneum, 9/10)
|4
|4
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1000
|Macie Hunolt, Troy Buchanan (vs Timberland, 9/8)
|3
|4
|4
|3
|2
|0
|0
|750
|Madyson Stahl, Sullivan (vs Owensville, 9/10)
|4
|4
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1000
|Catryn Cattoor, Jefferson (vs Chaffee, 9/9)
|3
|4
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|750
|Nicole Evans, Hillsboro (vs Festus, 9/8)
|3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Sophie Greenfield, Seckman (vs Cape Girardeau Central, 9/11)
|3
|5
|2
|3
|0
|1
|0
|600
|Sarah Frerker, St. Charles (vs St. Charles West, 9/10)
|3
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Christine Gerling, Washington (vs Winfield, 9/12)
|3
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Nicole Voigt, Orchard Farm (vs St. Charles West, 9/8)
|3
|5
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|600
|Current Smith, St. Clair (vs St. James, 9/8)
|3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1000
|Elizabeth Sinnott, Borgia (vs St. Dominic, 9/8)
|3
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|750
|Addison Henke, St. Dominic (vs Borgia, 9/8)
|3
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1000
|Alyssa Haile, Francis Howell Central (vs Francis Howell, 9/8)
|3
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|750
