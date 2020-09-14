 Skip to main content
Hitting performances
Best performances (3 Hit Minimum)

PlayerHitsABRRBI2B3BHRAvg.
Emily Sampson, De Soto (vs Herculaneum, 9/8)33150101000
A.J. Agers, St. Pius X (vs Saxony Lutheran, 9/8)33241001000
Madi Conrad, Seckman (vs Cape Girardeau Central, 9/11)33332001000
Ashley Leible, Francis Howell Central (vs Francis Howell, 9/8)33331001000
Julia Crenshaw, Fort Zumwalt West (vs Hillsboro, 9/12)3433102750
Abbie Danchus, St. Dominic (vs Festus, 9/11)3414300750
Addison Wright, Owensville (vs Tuscumbia, 9/12)3414010750
Catryn Cattoor, Jefferson (vs Herculaneum, 9/10)44311101000
Macie Hunolt, Troy Buchanan (vs Timberland, 9/8)3443200750
Madyson Stahl, Sullivan (vs Owensville, 9/10)44310101000
Catryn Cattoor, Jefferson (vs Chaffee, 9/9)3423100750
Nicole Evans, Hillsboro (vs Festus, 9/8)33220001000
Sophie Greenfield, Seckman (vs Cape Girardeau Central, 9/11)3523010600
Sarah Frerker, St. Charles (vs St. Charles West, 9/10)33020001000
Christine Gerling, Washington (vs Winfield, 9/12)33020001000
Nicole Voigt, Orchard Farm (vs St. Charles West, 9/8)3523100600
Current Smith, St. Clair (vs St. James, 9/8)33111001000
Elizabeth Sinnott, Borgia (vs St. Dominic, 9/8)3413000750
Addison Henke, St. Dominic (vs Borgia, 9/8)33011101000
Alyssa Haile, Francis Howell Central (vs Francis Howell, 9/8)3422110750
