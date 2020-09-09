Hitting performances

Best performances (1 Hit Minimum)
|Player
|Hits
|AB
|R
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Avg.
|Emily Sampson, De Soto (vs Herculaneum)
|3
|3
|1
|5
|0
|1
|0
|1000
|A.J. Agers, St. Pius X (vs Saxony Lutheran)
|3
|3
|2
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1000
|Ashley Leible, Francis Howell Central (vs Francis Howell)
|3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1000
|Macie Hunolt, Troy Buchanan (vs Timberland)
|3
|4
|4
|3
|2
|0
|0
|750
|Nicole Voigt, Orchard Farm (vs St. Charles West)
|3
|5
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|600
|Lydia Feiste, Fort Zumwalt West (vs Holt)
|2
|4
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|500
|Addison Henke, St. Dominic (vs Borgia)
|3
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1000
|Alyssa Haile, Francis Howell Central (vs Francis Howell)
|3
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|750
|Cadence Dempsey, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Francis Howell North)
|2
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|666
|Mary Kruse, Fort Zumwalt West (vs Holt)
|3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1000
|Natalie Sullivan, Troy Buchanan (vs Timberland)
|1
|2
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|500
|Tori Ott, St. Pius X (vs Saxony Lutheran)
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Micah Surdyke, St. Pius X (vs Saxony Lutheran)
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Emma Oetting, Francis Howell North (vs Fort Zumwalt South)
|3
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|750
|Grace Halfmann, St. Pius X (vs Saxony Lutheran)
|1
|3
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|333
|Hanna Pogue, De Soto (vs Herculaneum)
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Grace Edwards, St. Dominic (vs Borgia)
|3
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|750
|Julia Crenshaw, Fort Zumwalt West (vs Holt)
|1
|3
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|333
|Payton Baker, St. Pius X (vs Saxony Lutheran)
|2
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|666
|Cassidy Avery, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Francis Howell North)
|1
|3
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|333
