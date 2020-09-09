 Skip to main content
Hitting performances
Best performances (1 Hit Minimum)

PlayerHitsABRRBI2B3BHRAvg.
Emily Sampson, De Soto (vs Herculaneum)33150101000
A.J. Agers, St. Pius X (vs Saxony Lutheran)33241001000
Ashley Leible, Francis Howell Central (vs Francis Howell)33331001000
Macie Hunolt, Troy Buchanan (vs Timberland)3443200750
Nicole Voigt, Orchard Farm (vs St. Charles West)3523100600
Lydia Feiste, Fort Zumwalt West (vs Holt)2413200500
Addison Henke, St. Dominic (vs Borgia)33011101000
Alyssa Haile, Francis Howell Central (vs Francis Howell)3422110750
Cadence Dempsey, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Francis Howell North)2322001666
Mary Kruse, Fort Zumwalt West (vs Holt)33111001000
Natalie Sullivan, Troy Buchanan (vs Timberland)1213100500
Tori Ott, St. Pius X (vs Saxony Lutheran)22210001000
Micah Surdyke, St. Pius X (vs Saxony Lutheran)11020001000
Emma Oetting, Francis Howell North (vs Fort Zumwalt South)3411001750
Grace Halfmann, St. Pius X (vs Saxony Lutheran)1323000333
Hanna Pogue, De Soto (vs Herculaneum)33300001000
Grace Edwards, St. Dominic (vs Borgia)3402000750
Julia Crenshaw, Fort Zumwalt West (vs Holt)1313000333
Payton Baker, St. Pius X (vs Saxony Lutheran)2312000666
Cassidy Avery, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Francis Howell North)1303100333
