Best performances (4 Hit Minimum)

PlayerHitsABRRBI2B3BHRAvg.
Landee Wasson, Lafayette (vs Parkway North, 9/20)44281011000
Marniesha Pordos, McCluer (vs Jennings, 9/16)44260101000
Emelie Mandernach, Affton (vs Valley Park, 9/18)44351101000
Kim Debold, Troy Buchanan (vs Francis Howell, 9/19)44350001000
Jaimie Lee, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Mehlville, 9/17)44431201000
Paige Perry, Festus (vs Herculaneum, 9/19)55230201000
Mia Boyd, Incarnate Word (vs Ritenour, 9/16)44430011000
Emma Bovaconti, Parkway South (vs Summit, 9/17)44331011000
Abigail Cafolla, Hazelwood West (vs Pattonville, 9/17)55220011000
Tori Hatton, Troy Buchanan (vs Francis Howell North, 9/17)44032001000
Jenna Roth, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Windsor (Imperial), 9/18)44230001000
Nikki Abbott, Incarnate Word (vs Ritenour, 9/16)44220011000
Madyson Young, De Soto (vs Festus, 9/17)44030001000
Lindsay McCarthy, Kirkwood (vs Summit, 9/17)4533001800
Sarah Roth, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Francis Howell Central, 9/21)44413001000
Chloe Rhine, Summit (vs Parkway South, 9/17)44120001000
Lili Work, Cor Jesu (vs Nerinx Hall, 9/18)44311001000
Callie Harrison, Lafayette (vs Lindbergh, 9/18)44302001000
Amiah Williams, Hazelwood Central (vs Ladue, 9/19)4522100800
