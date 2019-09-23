Best performances (4 Hit Minimum)
|Player
|Hits
|AB
|R
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Avg.
|Landee Wasson, Lafayette (vs Parkway North, 9/20)
|4
|4
|2
|8
|1
|0
|1
|1000
|Marniesha Pordos, McCluer (vs Jennings, 9/16)
|4
|4
|2
|6
|0
|1
|0
|1000
|Emelie Mandernach, Affton (vs Valley Park, 9/18)
|4
|4
|3
|5
|1
|1
|0
|1000
|Kim Debold, Troy Buchanan (vs Francis Howell, 9/19)
|4
|4
|3
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Jaimie Lee, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Mehlville, 9/17)
|4
|4
|4
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1000
|Paige Perry, Festus (vs Herculaneum, 9/19)
|5
|5
|2
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1000
|Mia Boyd, Incarnate Word (vs Ritenour, 9/16)
|4
|4
|4
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1000
|Emma Bovaconti, Parkway South (vs Summit, 9/17)
|4
|4
|3
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1000
|Abigail Cafolla, Hazelwood West (vs Pattonville, 9/17)
|5
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1000
|Tori Hatton, Troy Buchanan (vs Francis Howell North, 9/17)
|4
|4
|0
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1000
|Jenna Roth, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Windsor (Imperial), 9/18)
|4
|4
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Nikki Abbott, Incarnate Word (vs Ritenour, 9/16)
|4
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1000
|Madyson Young, De Soto (vs Festus, 9/17)
|4
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Lindsay McCarthy, Kirkwood (vs Summit, 9/17)
|4
|5
|3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|800
|Sarah Roth, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Francis Howell Central, 9/21)
|4
|4
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1000
|Chloe Rhine, Summit (vs Parkway South, 9/17)
|4
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Lili Work, Cor Jesu (vs Nerinx Hall, 9/18)
|4
|4
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1000
|Callie Harrison, Lafayette (vs Lindbergh, 9/18)
|4
|4
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1000
|Amiah Williams, Hazelwood Central (vs Ladue, 9/19)
|4
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|800