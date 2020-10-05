 Skip to main content
Hitting performances
Hitting performances

Best performances (3 Hit Minimum)

PlayerHitsABRRBI2B3BHRAvg.
Catryn Cattoor, Jefferson (vs Fredericktown, 10/1)44461011000
Katy Mawer, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Fort Zumwalt North, 9/28)55551011000
Lucy Greenwald, Summit (vs Kirkwood, 9/28)33360021000
Hailey Roberts, Warrenton (vs Winfield, 10/1)33252011000
Aubrey Andrews, Fox (vs Parkway Central, 9/29)44340201000
Halle Benskin, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Liberty (Wentzville), 9/29)55240011000
Abby Harvell, Seckman (vs Mehlville, 9/28)4535201800
Cameron Menke, Jefferson (vs Cuba, 9/29)44141011000
Halle Benskin, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Timberland, 10/2)3555201600
A.J. Agers, St. Pius X (vs Herculaneum, 9/29)33441001000
Piper Montgomery, Windsor (Imperial) (vs Pacific, 10/1)33330021000
Piper Montgomery, Windsor (Imperial) (vs Liberty (Wentzville), 10/3)3435101750
A.J. Agers, St. Pius X (vs De Soto, 9/28)44330011000
Abby Robbins, Farmington (vs Kelly, 9/29)33232011000
Hannah Jansen, Webster Groves (vs Oakville, 10/3)33232011000
Kayla Ulrich, Sullivan (vs Pacific, 9/29)33331101000
Kylee Orf, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs St. Charles, 9/30)33333001000
Elizabeth Bartlett, Hillsboro (vs Seckman, 9/30)3515101600
Morgan Figliolo, Jefferson (vs Fredericktown, 10/1)33332001000
Breanna Hollowell, St. Charles (vs Orchard Farm, 10/3)3534111600
