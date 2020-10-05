Hitting performances

Best performances (3 Hit Minimum)
|Player
|Hits
|AB
|R
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Avg.
|Catryn Cattoor, Jefferson (vs Fredericktown, 10/1)
|4
|4
|4
|6
|1
|0
|1
|1000
|Katy Mawer, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Fort Zumwalt North, 9/28)
|5
|5
|5
|5
|1
|0
|1
|1000
|Lucy Greenwald, Summit (vs Kirkwood, 9/28)
|3
|3
|3
|6
|0
|0
|2
|1000
|Hailey Roberts, Warrenton (vs Winfield, 10/1)
|3
|3
|2
|5
|2
|0
|1
|1000
|Aubrey Andrews, Fox (vs Parkway Central, 9/29)
|4
|4
|3
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1000
|Halle Benskin, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Liberty (Wentzville), 9/29)
|5
|5
|2
|4
|0
|0
|1
|1000
|Abby Harvell, Seckman (vs Mehlville, 9/28)
|4
|5
|3
|5
|2
|0
|1
|800
|Cameron Menke, Jefferson (vs Cuba, 9/29)
|4
|4
|1
|4
|1
|0
|1
|1000
|Halle Benskin, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Timberland, 10/2)
|3
|5
|5
|5
|2
|0
|1
|600
|A.J. Agers, St. Pius X (vs Herculaneum, 9/29)
|3
|3
|4
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1000
|Piper Montgomery, Windsor (Imperial) (vs Pacific, 10/1)
|3
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|2
|1000
|Piper Montgomery, Windsor (Imperial) (vs Liberty (Wentzville), 10/3)
|3
|4
|3
|5
|1
|0
|1
|750
|A.J. Agers, St. Pius X (vs De Soto, 9/28)
|4
|4
|3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1000
|Abby Robbins, Farmington (vs Kelly, 9/29)
|3
|3
|2
|3
|2
|0
|1
|1000
|Hannah Jansen, Webster Groves (vs Oakville, 10/3)
|3
|3
|2
|3
|2
|0
|1
|1000
|Kayla Ulrich, Sullivan (vs Pacific, 9/29)
|3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1000
|Kylee Orf, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs St. Charles, 9/30)
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|1000
|Elizabeth Bartlett, Hillsboro (vs Seckman, 9/30)
|3
|5
|1
|5
|1
|0
|1
|600
|Morgan Figliolo, Jefferson (vs Fredericktown, 10/1)
|3
|3
|3
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1000
|Breanna Hollowell, St. Charles (vs Orchard Farm, 10/3)
|3
|5
|3
|4
|1
|1
|1
|600
