Hitting performances

Best performances (3 Hit Minimum)
|Player
|Hits
|AB
|R
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Avg.
|Katerina Wilds, Lee's Summit West (vs Parkway South, 10/29)
|3
|3
|3
|9
|0
|0
|3
|1000
|Madison Moore, Lee's Summit West (vs Parkway South, 10/29)
|3
|3
|4
|4
|0
|0
|1
|1000
|Taylor Pannell, Lee's Summit West (vs Parkway South, 10/29)
|4
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1000
|Alyssa Haile, Francis Howell Central (vs Blue Springs South, 10/29)
|3
|4
|3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|750
|Christine Gerling, Washington (vs Rolla, 10/29)
|3
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|B Brumley, Blue Springs South (vs Parkway South, 10/29)
|3
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|750
|Christine Gerling, Washington (vs Platte County, 10/29)
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|A Wilhelm, Blue Springs South (vs Francis Howell Central, 10/29)
|3
|4
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|750
|M Hoffman, Blue Springs South (vs Francis Howell Central, 10/29)
|3
|5
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|600
|E Smith, Blue Springs South (vs Francis Howell Central, 10/29)
|3
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|600