Hitting performances
Hitting performances

Best performances (3 Hit Minimum)

PlayerHitsABRRBI2B3BHRAvg.
Katerina Wilds, Lee's Summit West (vs Parkway South, 10/29)33390031000
Madison Moore, Lee's Summit West (vs Parkway South, 10/29)33440011000
Taylor Pannell, Lee's Summit West (vs Parkway South, 10/29)44131001000
Alyssa Haile, Francis Howell Central (vs Blue Springs South, 10/29)3433001750
Christine Gerling, Washington (vs Rolla, 10/29)33210001000
B Brumley, Blue Springs South (vs Parkway South, 10/29)3402000750
Christine Gerling, Washington (vs Platte County, 10/29)33100001000
A Wilhelm, Blue Springs South (vs Francis Howell Central, 10/29)3420200750
M Hoffman, Blue Springs South (vs Francis Howell Central, 10/29)3520000600
E Smith, Blue Springs South (vs Francis Howell Central, 10/29)3510000600
