Hitting performances

Best performances (1 Hit Minimum)
|Player
|Hits
|AB
|R
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Avg.
|Gracie Miller, Timberland (vs Francis Howell North)
|4
|4
|3
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1000
|Audrey Silver, Timberland (vs Francis Howell North)
|3
|4
|3
|4
|2
|0
|1
|750
|Abby Schmidt, Ursuline (vs Notre Dame)
|2
|3
|2
|4
|0
|0
|2
|666
|Alayna Resinger, Farmington (vs Windsor (Imperial))
|3
|4
|0
|4
|1
|0
|0
|750
|Autumn Weimar, DuBourg (vs Metro)
|1
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Alison Thwing, Union (vs North County)
|3
|4
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|750
|Jane Quinn, DuBourg (vs Metro)
|2
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Kyla Humphrey, Timberland (vs Francis Howell North)
|2
|3
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|666
|Lily Douglas, Mehlville (vs Webster Groves)
|4
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|800
|Morgan Ulrich, Mehlville (vs Webster Groves)
|2
|3
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|666
|Kelsey Kunz, St. Dominic (vs Winfield)
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Ellie Weston, Ursuline (vs Notre Dame)
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1000
|Mary Tutwiler, Oakville (vs Northwest Cedar Hill)
|4
|5
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|800
|Madi Thomas, Timberland (vs Francis Howell North)
|2
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Mattie Tritz, St. Dominic (vs Winfield)
|1
|2
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|500
|Rylie Harper, Mehlville (vs Webster Groves)
|2
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|400
|Brooklynne Anderson, Union (vs North County)
|2
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|666
|Shelby Bowling, Farmington (vs Windsor (Imperial))
|3
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|600
|Summer Harrison, McCluer (vs STEAM Academy at MS-Berkeley)
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Emery McReynolds, Webster Groves (vs Mehlville)
|3
|5
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|600