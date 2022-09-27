 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hitting performances

  • 0

Best performances (1 Hit Minimum)

PlayerHitsABRRBI2B3BHRAvg.
Gracie Miller, Timberland (vs Francis Howell North)44331201000
Audrey Silver, Timberland (vs Francis Howell North)3434201750
Abby Schmidt, Ursuline (vs Notre Dame)2324002666
Alayna Resinger, Farmington (vs Windsor (Imperial))3404100750
Autumn Weimar, DuBourg (vs Metro)11230001000
Alison Thwing, Union (vs North County)3432101750
Jane Quinn, DuBourg (vs Metro)22320001000
Kyla Humphrey, Timberland (vs Francis Howell North)2313110666
Lily Douglas, Mehlville (vs Webster Groves)4522100800
Morgan Ulrich, Mehlville (vs Webster Groves)2323000666
Kelsey Kunz, St. Dominic (vs Winfield)22220001000
Ellie Weston, Ursuline (vs Notre Dame)22211011000
Mary Tutwiler, Oakville (vs Northwest Cedar Hill)4532100800
Madi Thomas, Timberland (vs Francis Howell North)22020001000
Mattie Tritz, St. Dominic (vs Winfield)1213001500
Rylie Harper, Mehlville (vs Webster Groves)2523000400
Brooklynne Anderson, Union (vs North County)2322010666
Shelby Bowling, Farmington (vs Windsor (Imperial))3522200600
Summer Harrison, McCluer (vs STEAM Academy at MS-Berkeley)22210001000
Emery McReynolds, Webster Groves (vs Mehlville)3532000600
Most Popular

Area fall softball rankings, Week 6

STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 9/26/2022 Large schoolsLast Week1. Washington (23-3)12. Eureka (15-3)23. Summit (15-3)44. Francis Howell (1…

