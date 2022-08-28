 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hitting performances

Best performances (2 Hit Minimum)

PlayerHitsABRRBI2B3BHRAvg.
Lydia Clubb, Wright City (vs Fayette)44430011000
Paige Branstetter, Westminster (vs Rosati-Kain)2325101666
Layla Fouce', Ritenour (vs Ladue)2325110666
Kalyn Barr, Francis Howell (vs Borgia)33221001000
Paige Branstetter, Westminster (vs Notre Dame)3423101750
Meghan McCutcheon, Francis Howell (vs Cuba)2343200666
Tyler Frost, Ritenour (vs Hazelwood West)3433010750
Leyla Payton, Ritenour (vs Hazelwood West)3423200750
Madison Rhyne, Oakville (vs Farmington)2313101666
Leyla Payton, Ritenour (vs Ladue)2323200666
Josie Lindsey, Seckman (vs Perryville)33311001000
Kennedy Locker, St. Dominic (vs Troy Buchanan)33020001000
Evelyn Dobbs, Ritenour (vs Ladue)33310001000
Samantha Mangnall, Francis Howell Central (vs Winfield)22120001000
Kiana Kluesner, Francis Howell Central (vs Winfield)2312001666
Kiana Kluesner, Francis Howell Central (vs Fort Zumwalt South)2303100666
Maddie Illingworth, Francis Howell (vs Borgia)3512001600
Maddie Illingworth, Francis Howell (vs Cuba)22110101000
Gracie Miller, Timberland (vs Palmyra)2413100500
Sophia Wegrzyn, Wright City (vs Fayette)2303000666
Katie Mann, junior, Valley Park

Katie Mann, junior, Valley Park

Helped the Hawks become a small-school power with a team-best four home runs and 35 RBI. Her slugging percentage of .841 included five triples…

Abbie Danchus, senior, St. Dominic

Abbie Danchus, senior, St. Dominic

A catcher, Danchus did not commit an error all season. Pounded seven home runs and 46 RBI, both team highs. Struck out only three times in 107…

Ella Post, senior, Incarnate Word

Ella Post, senior, Incarnate Word

Had a team-leading 33 RBI in helping the Red Knights to a fourth-place finish in Class 4. Began the season with a hit 10 of the first 11 games…

