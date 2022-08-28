Hitting performances

Best performances (2 Hit Minimum)
|Player
|Hits
|AB
|R
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Avg.
|Lydia Clubb, Wright City (vs Fayette)
|4
|4
|4
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1000
|Paige Branstetter, Westminster (vs Rosati-Kain)
|2
|3
|2
|5
|1
|0
|1
|666
|Layla Fouce', Ritenour (vs Ladue)
|2
|3
|2
|5
|1
|1
|0
|666
|Kalyn Barr, Francis Howell (vs Borgia)
|3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1000
|Paige Branstetter, Westminster (vs Notre Dame)
|3
|4
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1
|750
|Meghan McCutcheon, Francis Howell (vs Cuba)
|2
|3
|4
|3
|2
|0
|0
|666
|Tyler Frost, Ritenour (vs Hazelwood West)
|3
|4
|3
|3
|0
|1
|0
|750
|Leyla Payton, Ritenour (vs Hazelwood West)
|3
|4
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|750
|Madison Rhyne, Oakville (vs Farmington)
|2
|3
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|666
|Leyla Payton, Ritenour (vs Ladue)
|2
|3
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|666
|Josie Lindsey, Seckman (vs Perryville)
|3
|3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1000
|Kennedy Locker, St. Dominic (vs Troy Buchanan)
|3
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Evelyn Dobbs, Ritenour (vs Ladue)
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Samantha Mangnall, Francis Howell Central (vs Winfield)
|2
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Kiana Kluesner, Francis Howell Central (vs Winfield)
|2
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|666
|Kiana Kluesner, Francis Howell Central (vs Fort Zumwalt South)
|2
|3
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|666
|Maddie Illingworth, Francis Howell (vs Borgia)
|3
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|600
|Maddie Illingworth, Francis Howell (vs Cuba)
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1000
|Gracie Miller, Timberland (vs Palmyra)
|2
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|500
|Sophia Wegrzyn, Wright City (vs Fayette)
|2
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|666