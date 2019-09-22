Best performances (1 Hit Minimum)
|Player
|Hits
|AB
|R
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Avg.
|Jocelyn Abbott, Fort Zumwalt East (vs Pattonville)
|3
|4
|3
|4
|2
|0
|0
|750
|Lela Bryant, Troy Buchanan (vs Poplar Bluff)
|2
|2
|0
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1000
|Sarah Roth, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Francis Howell Central)
|4
|4
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1000
|Brielle DiMemmo, Incarnate Word (vs St. Charles)
|3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Hannah Ermeling, Francis Howell North (vs Francis Howell Central)
|3
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1000
|Molly Wease, Fort Zumwalt East (vs Pattonville)
|3
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|750
|Emma Oetting, Francis Howell North (vs Winfield)
|2
|4
|0
|4
|2
|0
|0
|500
|Makayla Bryant, Troy Buchanan (vs Poplar Bluff)
|2
|3
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|666
|Vanessa Cardenas, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Francis Howell Central)
|1
|4
|1
|4
|0
|0
|1
|250
|Ella Pardo, Francis Howell North (vs Winfield)
|2
|3
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|666
|Dallis Darnell, Troy Buchanan (vs Poplar Bluff)
|2
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Madi Stichling, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Winfield)
|2
|4
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|500
|Jaimie Lee, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Winfield)
|2
|3
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|666
|Lucy St. John, Francis Howell North (vs Winfield)
|2
|3
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|666
|Alexi Sanchez, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Francis Howell Central)
|2
|3
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|666
|Mackenzie Hayes, Fort Zumwalt East (vs Pattonville)
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Amanda Fitzwilliam, Oakville (vs Sullivan)
|3
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|750
|Madi Stichling, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Francis Howell Central)
|2
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|500
|Lane Petry, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Winfield)
|1
|3
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|333
|Grace Paez, Incarnate Word (vs St. Charles)
|3
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|750