Best performances (1 Hit Minimum)

PlayerHitsABRRBI2B3BHRAvg.
Jocelyn Abbott, Fort Zumwalt East (vs Pattonville)3434200750
Lela Bryant, Troy Buchanan (vs Poplar Bluff)22042001000
Sarah Roth, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Francis Howell Central)44413001000
Brielle DiMemmo, Incarnate Word (vs St. Charles)33220001000
Hannah Ermeling, Francis Howell North (vs Francis Howell Central)33121001000
Molly Wease, Fort Zumwalt East (vs Pattonville)3413100750
Emma Oetting, Francis Howell North (vs Winfield)2404200500
Makayla Bryant, Troy Buchanan (vs Poplar Bluff)2323200666
Vanessa Cardenas, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Francis Howell Central)1414001250
Ella Pardo, Francis Howell North (vs Winfield)2313100666
Dallis Darnell, Troy Buchanan (vs Poplar Bluff)22120001000
Madi Stichling, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Winfield)2433000500
Jaimie Lee, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Winfield)2342000666
Lucy St. John, Francis Howell North (vs Winfield)2342000666
Alexi Sanchez, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Francis Howell Central)2342000666
Mackenzie Hayes, Fort Zumwalt East (vs Pattonville)33300001000
Amanda Fitzwilliam, Oakville (vs Sullivan)3402200750
Madi Stichling, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Francis Howell Central)2413100500
Lane Petry, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Winfield)1313001333
Grace Paez, Incarnate Word (vs St. Charles)3412100750

