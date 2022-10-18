Hitting performances

Best performances (1 Hit Minimum)
|Player
|Hits
|AB
|R
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Avg.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
The Knights, who lost 18 consecutive games earlier this season, won their first district crown since 2017.
O'FALLON, Mo. — Troy junior catcher Gracie Johns has nothing personal against Fort Zumwalt West pitcher Ashleigh Davis.
CEDAR HILL — Marquette added another chapter to a lengthy run of dominance over Eureka on Friday.
The Vikings have set a program record for victories and advanced to the Class 5 softball quarterfinals.
Warrenton High freshman Makayla Witthaus was not about to let down her older sister.
CHESTERFIELD — Westminster junior Ellie Berkland remembered the sinking feeling.
OAKVILLE — The talented Lindbergh sophomore duo of catcher Allie Waldron and pitcher Gabby McBride showed the future is now.
Fort Zumwalt West High senior Ashleigh Davis geared up for arguably the biggest at-bat of her career early Tuesday night.
CHESTERFIELD — Elle Haston saw the ball suspended in mid-air. After watching a strike zip past her the pitch before, the Parkway South sophomo…
O'FALLON, Mo. — Maddie Illingworth felt like she needed to make amends.
