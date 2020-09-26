 Skip to main content
Hitting performances
Hitting performances

Best performances (1 Hit Minimum)

PlayerHitsABRRBI2B3BHRAvg.
Jessie Blaine, St. Dominic (vs Winfield)11240011000
Morgan Green , Festus (vs East Carter)3424100750
Hunter Ellsworth , Festus (vs East Carter)3404100750
Paige Perry, Festus (vs Doniphan)3423110750
Alli Tudor, Holt (vs Francis Howell)22220011000
Kelly Allensworth, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Union)33120001000
Ava Kuzara, Timberland (vs St. Charles)3532100600
Ashley Niemczyk, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Union)1323100333
Hunter Ellsworth , Festus (vs Doniphan)2312001666
Liv Isbell , Festus (vs East Carter)22111001000
Carlie Lamparter, Timberland (vs St. Charles)11110101000
Zoe Siemsen, Fort Zumwalt East (vs Wright City)3402000750
Emma Wood, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Union)11110001000
Emma Caplinger, Timberland (vs St. Charles)2311001666
Tristan Foulk , Festus (vs East Carter)3421000750
Bailey Propst, Festus (vs Doniphan)2412000500
Victoria Owen, St. Dominic (vs Winfield)1212100500
Paige Perry, Festus (vs East Carter)2431100500
Anna Arman , Festus (vs East Carter)2321100666
Audrey Silver, Timberland (vs St. Charles)2321000666
