Hitting performances

Best performances (1 Hit Minimum)
|Player
|Hits
|AB
|R
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Avg.
|Jessie Blaine, St. Dominic (vs Winfield)
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|0
|1
|1000
|Morgan Green , Festus (vs East Carter)
|3
|4
|2
|4
|1
|0
|0
|750
|Hunter Ellsworth , Festus (vs East Carter)
|3
|4
|0
|4
|1
|0
|0
|750
|Paige Perry, Festus (vs Doniphan)
|3
|4
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|750
|Alli Tudor, Holt (vs Francis Howell)
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1000
|Kelly Allensworth, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Union)
|3
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Ava Kuzara, Timberland (vs St. Charles)
|3
|5
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|600
|Ashley Niemczyk, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Union)
|1
|3
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|333
|Hunter Ellsworth , Festus (vs Doniphan)
|2
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|666
|Liv Isbell , Festus (vs East Carter)
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1000
|Carlie Lamparter, Timberland (vs St. Charles)
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1000
|Zoe Siemsen, Fort Zumwalt East (vs Wright City)
|3
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|750
|Emma Wood, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Union)
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Emma Caplinger, Timberland (vs St. Charles)
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|666
|Tristan Foulk , Festus (vs East Carter)
|3
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|750
|Bailey Propst, Festus (vs Doniphan)
|2
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|500
|Victoria Owen, St. Dominic (vs Winfield)
|1
|2
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|500
|Paige Perry, Festus (vs East Carter)
|2
|4
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|500
|Anna Arman , Festus (vs East Carter)
|2
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|666
|Audrey Silver, Timberland (vs St. Charles)
|2
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|666
