 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hitting performances
0 comments

Hitting performances

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Best performances (1 Hit Minimum)

PlayerHitsABRRBI2B3BHRAvg.
Abby Harvell, Seckman (vs Borgia)44253001000
Michaela Chittakhone, Valley Park (vs Hazelwood Central)33341101000
Tori Hatton, Troy Buchanan (vs Bowling Green)33032001000
Mattie Tritz, St. Dominic (vs Francis Howell Central)2314001666
Claire Knoll, Seckman (vs Perryville)22321001000
Kendall Altman, Seckman (vs Perryville)11130001000
Sammie Lohnes, Ritenour (vs Hazelwood West)3532110600
Abby Scott, Valley Park (vs Hazelwood Central)11320001000
Katie Bergland, St. Dominic (vs Highland, Missouri)2423100500
Alivia Daniels, Troy Buchanan (vs Hannibal)2323000666
Macie Hunolt, Troy Buchanan (vs Hannibal)1204000500
Abbie Danchus, St. Dominic (vs Highland, Missouri)33011001000
Leyla Payton, Ritenour (vs Hazelwood West)2422020500
Aubrey Lasek, Incarnate Word (vs Poplar Bluff)1213100500
Kailey Covert, Ritenour (vs Hazelwood West)2413000500
Grace Deen, Seckman (vs Perryville)11310001000
Becca Ramer, Incarnate Word (vs Poplar Bluff)11310001000
Addison Henke, St. Dominic (vs Highland, Missouri)2332000666
Dallis Darnell, Troy Buchanan (vs Bowling Green)22300001000
Emmie Daniels, Troy Buchanan (vs Bowling Green)2312100666
0 comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News