Hitting performances

Best performances (1 Hit Minimum)
|Player
|Hits
|AB
|R
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Avg.
|Abby Harvell, Seckman (vs Borgia)
|4
|4
|2
|5
|3
|0
|0
|1000
|Michaela Chittakhone, Valley Park (vs Hazelwood Central)
|3
|3
|3
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1000
|Tori Hatton, Troy Buchanan (vs Bowling Green)
|3
|3
|0
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1000
|Mattie Tritz, St. Dominic (vs Francis Howell Central)
|2
|3
|1
|4
|0
|0
|1
|666
|Claire Knoll, Seckman (vs Perryville)
|2
|2
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1000
|Kendall Altman, Seckman (vs Perryville)
|1
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Sammie Lohnes, Ritenour (vs Hazelwood West)
|3
|5
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|600
|Abby Scott, Valley Park (vs Hazelwood Central)
|1
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Katie Bergland, St. Dominic (vs Highland, Missouri)
|2
|4
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|500
|Alivia Daniels, Troy Buchanan (vs Hannibal)
|2
|3
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|666
|Macie Hunolt, Troy Buchanan (vs Hannibal)
|1
|2
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|500
|Abbie Danchus, St. Dominic (vs Highland, Missouri)
|3
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1000
|Leyla Payton, Ritenour (vs Hazelwood West)
|2
|4
|2
|2
|0
|2
|0
|500
|Aubrey Lasek, Incarnate Word (vs Poplar Bluff)
|1
|2
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|500
|Kailey Covert, Ritenour (vs Hazelwood West)
|2
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|500
|Grace Deen, Seckman (vs Perryville)
|1
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Becca Ramer, Incarnate Word (vs Poplar Bluff)
|1
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Addison Henke, St. Dominic (vs Highland, Missouri)
|2
|3
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|666
|Dallis Darnell, Troy Buchanan (vs Bowling Green)
|2
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Emmie Daniels, Troy Buchanan (vs Bowling Green)
|2
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|666