Hitting performances

Best performances (1 Hit Minimum)
|Player
|Hits
|AB
|R
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Avg.
|Isabelle Hochmuth, Cor Jesu (vs Belle)
|3
|4
|3
|6
|1
|0
|0
|750
|Ariana Finn, Timberland (vs Northwest Cedar Hill)
|3
|3
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1000
|Ava Kuzara, Timberland (vs Northwest Cedar Hill)
|3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1000
|Sophie Albers, Cor Jesu (vs Belle)
|2
|4
|1
|3
|0
|1
|0
|500
|Ava Kuzara, Timberland (vs Neosho)
|3
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|600
|Gracie Miller, Timberland (vs Neosho)
|3
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|750
|Claire Simpson, Cor Jesu (vs Belle)
|2
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|666
|Carlie Lamparter, Timberland (vs Neosho)
|2
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|500
|Allison Rodgers, Cor Jesu (vs Belle)
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1000
|Audrey Silver, Timberland (vs Neosho)
|3
|5
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|600
|Carlie Lamparter, Timberland (vs Northwest Cedar Hill)
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|666
|Mary Tumbarello , Cor Jesu (vs Belle)
|3
|4
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|750
|Audrey Silver, Timberland (vs Northwest Cedar Hill)
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|666
|Gracie Miller, Timberland (vs Northwest Cedar Hill)
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|666
|Lili Work, Cor Jesu (vs Belle)
|2
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|500
|Andie McCool, Timberland (vs Neosho)
|1
|3
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|333
|Emma Caplinger, Timberland (vs Northwest Cedar Hill)
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|333
|Morgan Walkenhorst, Timberland (vs Neosho)
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|500
|Riley Walkenhorst, Timberland (vs Neosho)
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|333
|Andie McCool, Timberland (vs Northwest Cedar Hill)
|1
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|250