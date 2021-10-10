 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hitting performances
0 comments

Hitting performances

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Best performances (1 Hit Minimum)

PlayerHitsABRRBI2B3BHRAvg.
Isabelle Hochmuth, Cor Jesu (vs Belle)3436100750
Ariana Finn, Timberland (vs Northwest Cedar Hill)33131001000
Ava Kuzara, Timberland (vs Northwest Cedar Hill)33110201000
Sophie Albers, Cor Jesu (vs Belle)2413010500
Ava Kuzara, Timberland (vs Neosho)3522200600
Gracie Miller, Timberland (vs Neosho)3422100750
Claire Simpson, Cor Jesu (vs Belle)2302010666
Carlie Lamparter, Timberland (vs Neosho)2412110500
Allison Rodgers, Cor Jesu (vs Belle)11300101000
Audrey Silver, Timberland (vs Neosho)3521200600
Carlie Lamparter, Timberland (vs Northwest Cedar Hill)2311000666
Mary Tumbarello , Cor Jesu (vs Belle)3430000750
Audrey Silver, Timberland (vs Northwest Cedar Hill)2311000666
Gracie Miller, Timberland (vs Northwest Cedar Hill)2311000666
Lili Work, Cor Jesu (vs Belle)2420000500
Andie McCool, Timberland (vs Neosho)1320100333
Emma Caplinger, Timberland (vs Northwest Cedar Hill)1310100333
Morgan Walkenhorst, Timberland (vs Neosho)2400000500
Riley Walkenhorst, Timberland (vs Neosho)1320000333
Andie McCool, Timberland (vs Northwest Cedar Hill)1410000250
0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Mizzou’s Drinkwitz calls Tyler Badie ‘the least talked-about great player in the country’

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Softball - Fall

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 10/51. Eureka (20-1) def. Marquette (21-8), 8-1.2. Washington (22-5) def. Francis Howell North (15-9), 5-0.3. Summit (2…

Softball - Fall

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 10/71. Eureka (22-1) def. Sullivan (19-7), 11-8.2. Washington (24-5) def. Fort Zumwalt East (8-11), 10-0.3. Summit (25-…

Softball - Fall

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 10/31. Eureka (19-1) was idle.2. Washington (20-5) was idle.3. Summit (22-2) was idle.4. Marquette (20-7) was idle.5. F…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News