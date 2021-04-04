Hitting performances
- StatBot | STLhighschoolSPORTS.com
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Izzy Kohl went 3-for-3 with four RBIs, two extra base hits and two runs scored to lead Bayless to a 18-0 victory over Metro.
Ella Follen went 2-for-3 with seven RBIs, two extra base hits and one run scored to lead Bayless to a 20-4 victory over Brentwood.
Best performances (3 Hit Minimum)
1234RHEBayless823518160Metro0000000
Abagail Cafolla went 2-for-4 with a home run, five RBIs and two runs scored to lead Hazelwood West to a 18-1 victory over Hancock.
Best performances (1 IP Minimum)
Mya Gratz went 3-for-4 with five RBIs, two extra base hits and two runs scored to lead Hazelwood West to a 19-4 victory over McCluer North.
1234RHEMetro0000000Hazelwood West851216140