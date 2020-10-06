 Skip to main content
Hitting performances
Best performances (1 Hit Minimum)

PlayerHitsABRRBI2B3BHRAvg.
Abby Alonzo, Oakville (vs Parkway West)55372031000
Alyssa Haile, Francis Howell Central (vs Fort Zumwalt South)33240011000
Alexus Freeman, St. James (vs Newburg)4545200800
Morgan Yuhas, St. Charles West (vs Orchard Farm)3435200750
Myah King, Webster Groves (vs Summit)33241001000
Ella Strickland, Oakville (vs Parkway West)3535001600
Maddie Buske, Webster Groves (vs Summit)2334002666
Madi Conrad, Seckman (vs Festus)44232001000
Ava Fitzgibbon, Webster Groves (vs Summit)3414101750
Jacey Spurgeon, St. James (vs Newburg)44322001000
Emma Weston , Ursuline (vs Cor Jesu)3433101750
Jamey Johnson, Seckman (vs Festus)22230001000
Ashley Ware, Parkway South (vs Lindbergh)3423001750
Audrey Sevier, Francis Howell North (vs Francis Howell)2304000666
Sophie Greenfield, Seckman (vs Festus)3433000750
Madison Klein, Parkway South (vs Lindbergh)22120001000
Ellie Weston, Ursuline (vs Cor Jesu)2313000666
Abby Harvell, Seckman (vs Festus)33401001000
Kailey Thomas, St. Charles West (vs Orchard Farm)3503000600
Megan Leahy, Parkway West (vs Oakville)2413100500
Softball - Fall

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/301. Washington (13-4) vs. Borgia (6-5), 4:30 p.m.2. Fort Zumwalt West (11-4) is idle.3. Troy Buchanan (10-3) is idle…

