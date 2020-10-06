Hitting performances

Best performances (1 Hit Minimum)
|Player
|Hits
|AB
|R
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Avg.
|Abby Alonzo, Oakville (vs Parkway West)
|5
|5
|3
|7
|2
|0
|3
|1000
|Alyssa Haile, Francis Howell Central (vs Fort Zumwalt South)
|3
|3
|2
|4
|0
|0
|1
|1000
|Alexus Freeman, St. James (vs Newburg)
|4
|5
|4
|5
|2
|0
|0
|800
|Morgan Yuhas, St. Charles West (vs Orchard Farm)
|3
|4
|3
|5
|2
|0
|0
|750
|Myah King, Webster Groves (vs Summit)
|3
|3
|2
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1000
|Ella Strickland, Oakville (vs Parkway West)
|3
|5
|3
|5
|0
|0
|1
|600
|Maddie Buske, Webster Groves (vs Summit)
|2
|3
|3
|4
|0
|0
|2
|666
|Madi Conrad, Seckman (vs Festus)
|4
|4
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1000
|Ava Fitzgibbon, Webster Groves (vs Summit)
|3
|4
|1
|4
|1
|0
|1
|750
|Jacey Spurgeon, St. James (vs Newburg)
|4
|4
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1000
|Emma Weston , Ursuline (vs Cor Jesu)
|3
|4
|3
|3
|1
|0
|1
|750
|Jamey Johnson, Seckman (vs Festus)
|2
|2
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Ashley Ware, Parkway South (vs Lindbergh)
|3
|4
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|750
|Audrey Sevier, Francis Howell North (vs Francis Howell)
|2
|3
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|666
|Sophie Greenfield, Seckman (vs Festus)
|3
|4
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|750
|Madison Klein, Parkway South (vs Lindbergh)
|2
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Ellie Weston, Ursuline (vs Cor Jesu)
|2
|3
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|666
|Abby Harvell, Seckman (vs Festus)
|3
|3
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1000
|Kailey Thomas, St. Charles West (vs Orchard Farm)
|3
|5
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|600
|Megan Leahy, Parkway West (vs Oakville)
|2
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|500
