Best performances (1 Hit Minimum)
|Player
|Hits
|AB
|R
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Avg.
|Keeleigh Hankins, Festus (vs Naylor)
|4
|4
|2
|6
|0
|2
|0
|1000
|Alison Thwing, Union (vs Rolla)
|2
|2
|2
|5
|0
|0
|2
|1000
|Rylie Moore, Festus (vs Naylor)
|3
|3
|4
|5
|1
|0
|0
|1000
|Audrey Davis, Seckman (vs Lutheran South)
|3
|3
|3
|5
|2
|0
|0
|1000
|Kendall Altman, Seckman (vs Rolla)
|2
|3
|2
|5
|0
|0
|2
|666
|Ava Oberle, Festus (vs Naylor)
|5
|5
|5
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Chris Stanley, Seckman (vs Lutheran South)
|4
|4
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Livi Kearns, Festus (vs Naylor)
|2
|2
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1000
|Allie Waldron, Lindbergh (vs Marquette)
|1
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1000
|Grace Harvell, Seckman (vs Lutheran South)
|2
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1000
|Payton Bantle , Seckman (vs Rolla)
|1
|3
|2
|4
|0
|0
|1
|333
|Reagan Kemp, Oakville (vs Poplar Bluff)
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Payton Bantle , Seckman (vs Lutheran South)
|3
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|750
|Lucy Koenigsfeld, Union (vs Rolla)
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1000
|Morgan Kovach, Oakville (vs Poplar Bluff)
|2
|3
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|666
|Addie Frank, Oakville (vs Poplar Bluff)
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Carlie Isbell, Festus (vs Naylor)
|1
|2
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|500
|Morgan Kovach, Oakville (vs Jackson)
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Paige Pikey , Festus (vs Naylor)
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Sammi James, Oakville (vs Poplar Bluff)
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1000