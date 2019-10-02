Subscribe now!

Best performances (2 Hit Minimum)

PlayerHitsABRRBI2B3BHRAvg.
Lauren Gates, Westminster (vs Trinity)44461121000
Lauren Montgomery, Seckman (vs Lindbergh)44272001000
Allison Rodgers, Cor Jesu (vs Hillsboro)2426101500
Jaimie Lee, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Fox)33332001000
Kacey Flanagan, St. Pius X (vs Herculaneum)22231011000
Calynn Gicante, Oakville (vs Eureka)2324001666
Hailey Roberts, Warrenton (vs St. Charles West)3423001750
Gretchen Kuhn, Kirkwood (vs Pattonville)3413101750
Allison Kaiser, Notre Dame (vs Nerinx Hall)3443000750
Samantha Foppe, Notre Dame (vs Nerinx Hall)3404000750
Christine Vineyard, Hancock (vs Brentwood)2333200666
Delaney Hart, Hancock (vs Brentwood)3423100750
Erin Sammelmann, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Timberland)33120001000
Hailey Clooney, Seckman (vs Lindbergh)22221001000
Makenna LaChance, Farmington (vs Kelly)2304100666
Alexi Sanchez, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Fox)3433000750
Gabby Merrifield, Westminster (vs Trinity)2323000666
Katie Hobaugh, Westminster (vs Trinity)22312001000
Mia Fujarte, Hancock (vs Brentwood)2332001666
Avery Zenke, Orchard Farm (vs Winfield)44300101000