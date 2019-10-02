Best performances (2 Hit Minimum)
|Player
|Hits
|AB
|R
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Avg.
|Lauren Gates, Westminster (vs Trinity)
|4
|4
|4
|6
|1
|1
|2
|1000
|Lauren Montgomery, Seckman (vs Lindbergh)
|4
|4
|2
|7
|2
|0
|0
|1000
|Allison Rodgers, Cor Jesu (vs Hillsboro)
|2
|4
|2
|6
|1
|0
|1
|500
|Jaimie Lee, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Fox)
|3
|3
|3
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1000
|Kacey Flanagan, St. Pius X (vs Herculaneum)
|2
|2
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1000
|Calynn Gicante, Oakville (vs Eureka)
|2
|3
|2
|4
|0
|0
|1
|666
|Hailey Roberts, Warrenton (vs St. Charles West)
|3
|4
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|750
|Gretchen Kuhn, Kirkwood (vs Pattonville)
|3
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|750
|Allison Kaiser, Notre Dame (vs Nerinx Hall)
|3
|4
|4
|3
|0
|0
|0
|750
|Samantha Foppe, Notre Dame (vs Nerinx Hall)
|3
|4
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|750
|Christine Vineyard, Hancock (vs Brentwood)
|2
|3
|3
|3
|2
|0
|0
|666
|Delaney Hart, Hancock (vs Brentwood)
|3
|4
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|750
|Erin Sammelmann, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Timberland)
|3
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Hailey Clooney, Seckman (vs Lindbergh)
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1000
|Makenna LaChance, Farmington (vs Kelly)
|2
|3
|0
|4
|1
|0
|0
|666
|Alexi Sanchez, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Fox)
|3
|4
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|750
|Gabby Merrifield, Westminster (vs Trinity)
|2
|3
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|666
|Katie Hobaugh, Westminster (vs Trinity)
|2
|2
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1000
|Mia Fujarte, Hancock (vs Brentwood)
|2
|3
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|666
|Avery Zenke, Orchard Farm (vs Winfield)
|4
|4
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1000