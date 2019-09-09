Best performances (3 Hit Minimum)
|Player
|Hits
|AB
|R
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Avg.
|Hailey Roberts, Warrenton (vs Winfield, 9/3)
|3
|5
|2
|8
|1
|0
|1
|600
|Brooklyn Moore, Wright City (vs St. Clair, 9/4)
|3
|3
|4
|5
|1
|0
|1
|1000
|Hailey Roberts, Warrenton (vs St. Charles West, 9/5)
|3
|3
|3
|5
|1
|0
|1
|1000
|Morgan Green , Festus (vs Doniphan, 9/7)
|3
|3
|3
|5
|1
|0
|1
|1000
|Kylie Swinney, St. Charles (vs Ladue, 9/5)
|4
|4
|4
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1000
|Emma Cort, Maplewood-RH (vs Jennings, 9/4)
|4
|4
|4
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1000
|Halle Benskin, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Washington, 9/3)
|3
|3
|3
|4
|1
|0
|2
|1000
|Madi Stichling, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Pacific, 9/5)
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|0
|0
|1000
|Shekinah Reed, Brentwood (vs Bayless, 9/4)
|3
|4
|3
|6
|1
|0
|0
|750
|Samantha Foppe, Notre Dame (vs Hancock, 9/4)
|3
|4
|3
|5
|0
|0
|1
|750
|Addison Purvis, Sullivan (vs Borgia, 9/4)
|3
|4
|2
|4
|1
|0
|2
|750
|Cassie Harney, Nerinx Hall (vs Clayton, 9/4)
|3
|6
|4
|4
|0
|0
|2
|500
|Kyleigh Villarreal, Summit (vs Eureka, 9/5)
|3
|3
|4
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1000
|A.J. Agers, St. Pius X (vs Saxony Lutheran, 9/3)
|4
|4
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1000
|Jaimie Lee, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Festus, 9/4)
|3
|5
|3
|4
|0
|1
|1
|600
|Breanna Hollowell, St. Charles (vs Ladue, 9/5)
|3
|4
|2
|4
|2
|1
|0
|750
|Mia Key, Ritenour (vs Mehlville, 9/5)
|3
|3
|3
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1000
|Tori Forbeck, St. Dominic (vs Winfield, 9/2)
|4
|5
|1
|4
|3
|0
|0
|800
|Hanna Johanning, Sullivan (vs Borgia, 9/4)
|3
|4
|4
|3
|2
|0
|1
|750
|Maddison Welker, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Festus, 9/4)
|3
|4
|1
|4
|1
|0
|1
|750