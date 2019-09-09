Subscribe for 99¢

Best performances (3 Hit Minimum)

PlayerHitsABRRBI2B3BHRAvg.
Hailey Roberts, Warrenton (vs Winfield, 9/3)3528101600
Brooklyn Moore, Wright City (vs St. Clair, 9/4)33451011000
Hailey Roberts, Warrenton (vs St. Charles West, 9/5)33351011000
Morgan Green , Festus (vs Doniphan, 9/7)33351011000
Kylie Swinney, St. Charles (vs Ladue, 9/5)44442101000
Emma Cort, Maplewood-RH (vs Jennings, 9/4)44442101000
Halle Benskin, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Washington, 9/3)33341021000
Madi Stichling, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Pacific, 9/5)44443001000
Shekinah Reed, Brentwood (vs Bayless, 9/4)3436100750
Samantha Foppe, Notre Dame (vs Hancock, 9/4)3435001750
Addison Purvis, Sullivan (vs Borgia, 9/4)3424102750
Cassie Harney, Nerinx Hall (vs Clayton, 9/4)3644002500
Kyleigh Villarreal, Summit (vs Eureka, 9/5)33432001000
A.J. Agers, St. Pius X (vs Saxony Lutheran, 9/3)44131101000
Jaimie Lee, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Festus, 9/4)3534011600
Breanna Hollowell, St. Charles (vs Ladue, 9/5)3424210750
Mia Key, Ritenour (vs Mehlville, 9/5)33332001000
Tori Forbeck, St. Dominic (vs Winfield, 9/2)4514300800
Hanna Johanning, Sullivan (vs Borgia, 9/4)3443201750
Maddison Welker, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Festus, 9/4)3414101750
View comments