Hitting performances

Best performances (1 Hit Minimum)
|Player
|Hits
|AB
|R
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Avg.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
SULLIVAN — Jaedin Blankenship didn't bat an eye.
COTTLEVILLE — Emily Chadwick was hoping for a good night of sleep Thursday.
BEL-NOR — There was no need for Incarnate Word Academy pitcher Sophia Otten to look over her shoulder on Thursday with the game-tying run on t…
Francis Howell Central earned first softball state semifinal appearance since 2008 with victory against Troy Buchanan that took two days.
POPLAR BLUFF — Ashley Ware kept a tight lock on her emotions Thursday.
PERRYVILLE — The late-season magic comeback potion for the St. Charles West softball team ran dry Wednesday afternoon.
ST. CHARLES — Kylie Runion somehow lost track of the softball amidst all of the hoopla and celebration.
Taylor Brown struck out 15 batters and hit two RBI doubles as Washington advanced to its first state semifinal since 2016.
CHESTERFIELD — Mariclaire Sabados heard the rumors.
ST. CHARLES — Emily Chadwick watched her teammates stave off the end of their season Saturday.
