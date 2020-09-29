 Skip to main content
Hitting performances
Best performances (1 Hit Minimum)

PlayerHitsABRRBI2B3BHRAvg.
Abby Harvell, Seckman (vs Mehlville)4535201800
Evie Kraus, Francis Howell North (vs Liberty (Wentzville))3404101750
Jenna Benson, Mehlville (vs Seckman)22130011000
Emily Albers, Seckman (vs Mehlville)2324100666
Hannah Jansen, Webster Groves (vs Borgia)4513010800
Jenna Teakert, Parkway North (vs Lindbergh)44112001000
Allie Judd, Parkway West (vs Lafayette)2312001666
Jayce Jarvis, Farmington (vs Windsor (Imperial))3422100750
Lizzie Bailey, Eureka (vs Northwest Cedar Hill)2322010666
Jamey Johnson, Seckman (vs Mehlville)3532100600
Kendall Weber, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs Francis Howell North)2312001666
Rylee McDowell, St. Dominic (vs Winfield)3422000750
Jessie Blaine, St. Dominic (vs Winfield)2312100666
Chiara Grasso, Seckman (vs Mehlville)2322000666
Kelly Collins, Webster Groves (vs Borgia)3512100600
Becka Brissete, Francis Howell North (vs Liberty (Wentzville))2312000666
Jayden Tucker, Farmington (vs Windsor (Imperial))2312000666
Morgan Goodrich, Lindbergh (vs Parkway North)3421200750
Ashley Niemczyk, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Fort Zumwalt South)2302100666
Emmelyne Atzemis, Lindbergh (vs Parkway North)2302100666
