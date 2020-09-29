Hitting performances

Best performances (1 Hit Minimum)
|Player
|Hits
|AB
|R
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Avg.
|Abby Harvell, Seckman (vs Mehlville)
|4
|5
|3
|5
|2
|0
|1
|800
|Evie Kraus, Francis Howell North (vs Liberty (Wentzville))
|3
|4
|0
|4
|1
|0
|1
|750
|Jenna Benson, Mehlville (vs Seckman)
|2
|2
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1000
|Emily Albers, Seckman (vs Mehlville)
|2
|3
|2
|4
|1
|0
|0
|666
|Hannah Jansen, Webster Groves (vs Borgia)
|4
|5
|1
|3
|0
|1
|0
|800
|Jenna Teakert, Parkway North (vs Lindbergh)
|4
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1000
|Allie Judd, Parkway West (vs Lafayette)
|2
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|666
|Jayce Jarvis, Farmington (vs Windsor (Imperial))
|3
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|750
|Lizzie Bailey, Eureka (vs Northwest Cedar Hill)
|2
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|666
|Jamey Johnson, Seckman (vs Mehlville)
|3
|5
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|600
|Kendall Weber, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs Francis Howell North)
|2
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|666
|Rylee McDowell, St. Dominic (vs Winfield)
|3
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|750
|Jessie Blaine, St. Dominic (vs Winfield)
|2
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|666
|Chiara Grasso, Seckman (vs Mehlville)
|2
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|666
|Kelly Collins, Webster Groves (vs Borgia)
|3
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|600
|Becka Brissete, Francis Howell North (vs Liberty (Wentzville))
|2
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|666
|Jayden Tucker, Farmington (vs Windsor (Imperial))
|2
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|666
|Morgan Goodrich, Lindbergh (vs Parkway North)
|3
|4
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|750
|Ashley Niemczyk, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Fort Zumwalt South)
|2
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|666
|Emmelyne Atzemis, Lindbergh (vs Parkway North)
|2
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|666
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.