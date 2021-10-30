Hitting performances

Best performances (1 Hit Minimum)
|Player
|Hits
|AB
|R
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Avg.
|Katerina Wilds, Lee's Summit West (vs Parkway South)
|3
|3
|3
|9
|0
|0
|3
|1000
|Madison Moore, Lee's Summit West (vs Parkway South)
|3
|3
|4
|4
|0
|0
|1
|1000
|Taylor Pannell, Lee's Summit West (vs Parkway South)
|4
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1000
|M Hoffman, Blue Springs South (vs Parkway South)
|2
|4
|2
|4
|1
|1
|0
|500
|Alyssa Haile, Francis Howell Central (vs Blue Springs South)
|3
|4
|3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|750
|Lexi Floyd, Francis Howell Central (vs Blue Springs South)
|1
|2
|2
|4
|0
|0
|1
|500
|L Good, Blue Springs South (vs Francis Howell Central)
|2
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|400
|Illaria Quezada, Parkway South (vs Blue Springs South)
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1000
|Christine Gerling, Washington (vs Rolla)
|3
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Lauren Bacon, Parkway South (vs Lee's Summit West)
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1000
|Riley McGovern, Lee's Summit West (vs Parkway South)
|2
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Mary Kate Neal, Francis Howell Central (vs Blue Springs South)
|2
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|500
|E Berry, Blue Springs South (vs Francis Howell Central)
|1
|3
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|333
|M Duvall, Blue Springs South (vs Francis Howell Central)
|2
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|500
|Josie Bezzole, Francis Howell Central (vs Blue Springs South)
|1
|3
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|333
|Taylor Brown, Washington (vs Rolla)
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|E Westhoff, Blue Springs South (vs Parkway South)
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1000
|Kennedy Jensen, Francis Howell Central (vs Blue Springs South)
|1
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|333
|B Brumley, Blue Springs South (vs Parkway South)
|3
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|750
|Christine Gerling, Washington (vs Platte County)
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1000