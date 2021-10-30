 Skip to main content
Hitting performances
Best performances (1 Hit Minimum)

PlayerHitsABRRBI2B3BHRAvg.
Katerina Wilds, Lee's Summit West (vs Parkway South)33390031000
Madison Moore, Lee's Summit West (vs Parkway South)33440011000
Taylor Pannell, Lee's Summit West (vs Parkway South)44131001000
M Hoffman, Blue Springs South (vs Parkway South)2424110500
Alyssa Haile, Francis Howell Central (vs Blue Springs South)3433001750
Lexi Floyd, Francis Howell Central (vs Blue Springs South)1224001500
L Good, Blue Springs South (vs Francis Howell Central)2513001400
Illaria Quezada, Parkway South (vs Blue Springs South)22111011000
Christine Gerling, Washington (vs Rolla)33210001000
Lauren Bacon, Parkway South (vs Lee's Summit West)22110011000
Riley McGovern, Lee's Summit West (vs Parkway South)22310001000
Mary Kate Neal, Francis Howell Central (vs Blue Springs South)2422001500
E Berry, Blue Springs South (vs Francis Howell Central)1313001333
M Duvall, Blue Springs South (vs Francis Howell Central)2412001500
Josie Bezzole, Francis Howell Central (vs Blue Springs South)1332001333
Taylor Brown, Washington (vs Rolla)22110001000
E Westhoff, Blue Springs South (vs Parkway South)22202001000
Kennedy Jensen, Francis Howell Central (vs Blue Springs South)1312001333
B Brumley, Blue Springs South (vs Parkway South)3402000750
Christine Gerling, Washington (vs Platte County)33100001000
