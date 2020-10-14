Hitting performances

Best performances (1 Hit Minimum)
|Player
|Hits
|AB
|R
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Avg.
|Macy Nix, Francis Howell (vs Fort Zumwalt North)
|2
|5
|2
|5
|1
|0
|1
|400
|Hannah Jansen, Webster Groves (vs Affton)
|3
|4
|0
|4
|1
|2
|0
|750
|Carlie Huelsing, Oakville (vs Seckman)
|3
|3
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Shelby Bowling, Farmington (vs De Soto)
|3
|3
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Brielle DiMemmo, Incarnate Word (vs Nerinx Hall)
|3
|5
|3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|600
|Mckennah Wallace, Farmington (vs De Soto)
|2
|3
|2
|4
|1
|0
|0
|666
|Morgan Jones, Ursuline (vs Fredericktown)
|3
|4
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|750
|Delaney Smith, St. Dominic (vs Francis Howell North)
|3
|3
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1000
|Josie Bezzole, Francis Howell Central (vs Pattonville)
|3
|4
|3
|3
|2
|0
|0
|750
|A.J. Agers, St. Pius X (vs Hermann)
|3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Lauren Gallagher, Incarnate Word (vs Nerinx Hall)
|4
|5
|0
|3
|2
|0
|0
|800
|Kennedy Jensen, Francis Howell Central (vs Pattonville)
|2
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Mary Tutwiler, Oakville (vs Seckman)
|2
|3
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|666
|Jessie Blaine, St. Dominic (vs Francis Howell North)
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1000
|Madison Rhyne, Oakville (vs Seckman)
|1
|3
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|333
|Tori Ott, St. Pius X (vs Hermann)
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Macy Brown, Incarnate Word (vs Nerinx Hall)
|3
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|750
|Maddie Copeland, Ursuline (vs Fredericktown)
|4
|4
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1000
|Addie Rhea, Ursuline (vs Fredericktown)
|2
|5
|2
|3
|0
|1
|0
|400
|Lillie Morisaki, Francis Howell (vs Fort Zumwalt North)
|3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1000
