Hitting performances
Hitting performances

Best performances (1 Hit Minimum)

PlayerHitsABRRBI2B3BHRAvg.
Macy Nix, Francis Howell (vs Fort Zumwalt North)2525101400
Hannah Jansen, Webster Groves (vs Affton)3404120750
Carlie Huelsing, Oakville (vs Seckman)33230001000
Shelby Bowling, Farmington (vs De Soto)33230001000
Brielle DiMemmo, Incarnate Word (vs Nerinx Hall)3534000600
Mckennah Wallace, Farmington (vs De Soto)2324100666
Morgan Jones, Ursuline (vs Fredericktown)3423001750
Delaney Smith, St. Dominic (vs Francis Howell North)33321001000
Josie Bezzole, Francis Howell Central (vs Pattonville)3433200750
A.J. Agers, St. Pius X (vs Hermann)33220001000
Lauren Gallagher, Incarnate Word (vs Nerinx Hall)4503200800
Kennedy Jensen, Francis Howell Central (vs Pattonville)22320001000
Mary Tutwiler, Oakville (vs Seckman)2323100666
Jessie Blaine, St. Dominic (vs Francis Howell North)22110011000
Madison Rhyne, Oakville (vs Seckman)1323001333
Tori Ott, St. Pius X (vs Hermann)11220001000
Macy Brown, Incarnate Word (vs Nerinx Hall)3422100750
Maddie Copeland, Ursuline (vs Fredericktown)44301001000
Addie Rhea, Ursuline (vs Fredericktown)2523010400
Lillie Morisaki, Francis Howell (vs Fort Zumwalt North)33110001000
