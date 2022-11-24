Hitting performances

Best performances (1 Hit Minimum)
The Vikings were even through three innings before the Jaguars offense awoke to win their third state title since 2018.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Westminster softball coach Dan Petke felt like things were going to plan.
The four-year Vikings softball standout battled back from ankle injury to help program make first final four appearance since 2017.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — John Meyer knew his Marquette softball team was facing an offensive juggernaut Thursday.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Grace Molitor thought she had staked the Washington High softball team to an early lead.
Large school schools - 11/181. Washington (34-4) was idle.2. Summit (23-5) was idle.3. Eureka (21-6) was idle.4. Francis Howell (28-7) was idl…
Junior pitcher allowed only one hit and struck out 13 as Vikings advanced into the Class 5 softball state title game.
Junior catcher Ellie Berkland has helped the Wildcats return to the final four for the first time since 2011.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Rose Renshaw didn't know how to celebrate.
