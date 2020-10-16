 Skip to main content
Hitting performances
Best performances (1 Hit Minimum)

PlayerHitsABRRBI2B3BHRAvg.
Sami Picha, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Hannibal)3435001750
Ivy Clark, Webster Groves (vs Incarnate Word)3415100750
Tori Hatton, Troy Buchanan (vs Holt)22040001000
Morgan Shields, Troy Buchanan (vs Holt)11220011000
Angelia Davis, Farmington (vs Cape Girardeau Central)2322101666
Nicole Voigt, Orchard Farm (vs Winfield)2313000666
Dorothy Wunderlich, Parkway West (vs Pacific)33110001000
Bella Wilson, Troy Buchanan (vs Holt)22111001000
Hannah Jansen, Webster Groves (vs Incarnate Word)1413001250
Katy Mawer, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Hannibal)2321001666
Gabby Doza, Orchard Farm (vs Winfield)1212001500
Ava Fitzgibbon, Webster Groves (vs Incarnate Word)1303100333
Mya Bethany, Rosati-Kain (vs Windsor (Imperial))22101001000
Carissa Castro, Webster Groves (vs Incarnate Word)2321100666
Alyssa Moran, Webster Groves (vs Incarnate Word)2321000666
Cassidy Avery, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Hannibal)2402000500
Abby Robbins, Farmington (vs Cape Girardeau Central)2402100500
Zoey Robinson, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Hannibal)3401100750
Megan Leahy, Parkway West (vs Pacific)2311100666
Courtney Swink, Farmington (vs Cape Girardeau Central)2311000666
