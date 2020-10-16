Hitting performances

Best performances (1 Hit Minimum)
|Player
|Hits
|AB
|R
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Avg.
|Sami Picha, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Hannibal)
|3
|4
|3
|5
|0
|0
|1
|750
|Ivy Clark, Webster Groves (vs Incarnate Word)
|3
|4
|1
|5
|1
|0
|0
|750
|Tori Hatton, Troy Buchanan (vs Holt)
|2
|2
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Morgan Shields, Troy Buchanan (vs Holt)
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1000
|Angelia Davis, Farmington (vs Cape Girardeau Central)
|2
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|666
|Nicole Voigt, Orchard Farm (vs Winfield)
|2
|3
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|666
|Dorothy Wunderlich, Parkway West (vs Pacific)
|3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Bella Wilson, Troy Buchanan (vs Holt)
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1000
|Hannah Jansen, Webster Groves (vs Incarnate Word)
|1
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|250
|Katy Mawer, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Hannibal)
|2
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|666
|Gabby Doza, Orchard Farm (vs Winfield)
|1
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|500
|Ava Fitzgibbon, Webster Groves (vs Incarnate Word)
|1
|3
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|333
|Mya Bethany, Rosati-Kain (vs Windsor (Imperial))
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1000
|Carissa Castro, Webster Groves (vs Incarnate Word)
|2
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|666
|Alyssa Moran, Webster Groves (vs Incarnate Word)
|2
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|666
|Cassidy Avery, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Hannibal)
|2
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|500
|Abby Robbins, Farmington (vs Cape Girardeau Central)
|2
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|500
|Zoey Robinson, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Hannibal)
|3
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|750
|Megan Leahy, Parkway West (vs Pacific)
|2
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|666
|Courtney Swink, Farmington (vs Cape Girardeau Central)
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|666
