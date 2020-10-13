 Skip to main content
Hitting performances
Hitting performances

Best performances (1 Hit Minimum)

PlayerHitsABRRBI2B3BHRAvg.
Jessie Blaine, St. Dominic (vs Liberty (Wentzville))33441011000
Allison Kaiser, Notre Dame (vs DuBourg)22341001000
Samantha Foppe, Notre Dame (vs DuBourg)3434210750
Neely Edwards, St. Dominic (vs Liberty (Wentzville))33231001000
Julia Crenshaw, Fort Zumwalt West (vs Kirkwood)3443101750
Kate Kleinigger, Rosati-Kain (vs St. Charles)11421001000
Madi Conrad, Seckman (vs De Soto)2414101500
Lilly Tremusini, Mehlville (vs Nerinx Hall)2313101666
Hayden Cochran, Lindbergh (vs Parkway North)3423200750
Mary Kruse, Fort Zumwalt West (vs Kirkwood)1224100500
Emily Catanzaro, Notre Dame (vs DuBourg)3423000750
Kennedy Jensen, Francis Howell Central (vs Timberland)2423101500
Kennedy Locker, St. Dominic (vs Liberty (Wentzville))2323000666
Hannah Kramer, Lutheran South (vs Affton)3442200750
Phoebe Murphy, Parkway South (vs Cor Jesu)3413000750
Alyssa Haile, Francis Howell Central (vs Timberland)2423001500
Lauren Rowland, Fort Zumwalt West (vs Kirkwood)1314001333
Ashley Leible, Francis Howell Central (vs Timberland)3413000750
Danielle Blackstun, Fort Zumwalt West (vs Kirkwood)3432100750
Kylee King, Seckman (vs De Soto)44110001000
Sports