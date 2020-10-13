Hitting performances

Best performances (1 Hit Minimum)
|Player
|Hits
|AB
|R
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Avg.
|Jessie Blaine, St. Dominic (vs Liberty (Wentzville))
|3
|3
|4
|4
|1
|0
|1
|1000
|Allison Kaiser, Notre Dame (vs DuBourg)
|2
|2
|3
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1000
|Samantha Foppe, Notre Dame (vs DuBourg)
|3
|4
|3
|4
|2
|1
|0
|750
|Neely Edwards, St. Dominic (vs Liberty (Wentzville))
|3
|3
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1000
|Julia Crenshaw, Fort Zumwalt West (vs Kirkwood)
|3
|4
|4
|3
|1
|0
|1
|750
|Kate Kleinigger, Rosati-Kain (vs St. Charles)
|1
|1
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1000
|Madi Conrad, Seckman (vs De Soto)
|2
|4
|1
|4
|1
|0
|1
|500
|Lilly Tremusini, Mehlville (vs Nerinx Hall)
|2
|3
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|666
|Hayden Cochran, Lindbergh (vs Parkway North)
|3
|4
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|750
|Mary Kruse, Fort Zumwalt West (vs Kirkwood)
|1
|2
|2
|4
|1
|0
|0
|500
|Emily Catanzaro, Notre Dame (vs DuBourg)
|3
|4
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|750
|Kennedy Jensen, Francis Howell Central (vs Timberland)
|2
|4
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1
|500
|Kennedy Locker, St. Dominic (vs Liberty (Wentzville))
|2
|3
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|666
|Hannah Kramer, Lutheran South (vs Affton)
|3
|4
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|750
|Phoebe Murphy, Parkway South (vs Cor Jesu)
|3
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|750
|Alyssa Haile, Francis Howell Central (vs Timberland)
|2
|4
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|500
|Lauren Rowland, Fort Zumwalt West (vs Kirkwood)
|1
|3
|1
|4
|0
|0
|1
|333
|Ashley Leible, Francis Howell Central (vs Timberland)
|3
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|750
|Danielle Blackstun, Fort Zumwalt West (vs Kirkwood)
|3
|4
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|750
|Kylee King, Seckman (vs De Soto)
|4
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1000
