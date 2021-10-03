Hitting performances

Best performances (1 Hit Minimum)
|Player
|Hits
|AB
|R
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Avg.
|Hannah Kramer, Lutheran South (vs Webster Groves)
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|500
|Ellie Weston, Ursuline (vs Winfield)
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|333
|Emma Hingle , Ursuline (vs Winfield)
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|500
|Elisa Schmitt, Ursuline (vs Winfield)
|1
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|333
|Leah Anderson, Ursuline (vs Winfield)
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|500
|Kaitlyn Thole , Ursuline (vs Winfield)
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|500
|Oliva Flieg, Lutheran South (vs Webster Groves)
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|500
|Lindy French, Lutheran South (vs Webster Groves)
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|500
|Anna Kozlowksi , Ursuline (vs Winfield)
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|333
|Ashlynn Maness, Lutheran South (vs Webster Groves)
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|250
