Hitting performances
Hitting performances

Best performances (1 Hit Minimum)

PlayerHitsABRRBI2B3BHRAvg.
Hannah Kramer, Lutheran South (vs Webster Groves)1202000500
Ellie Weston, Ursuline (vs Winfield)1311010333
Emma Hingle , Ursuline (vs Winfield)1211000500
Elisa Schmitt, Ursuline (vs Winfield)1301000333
Leah Anderson, Ursuline (vs Winfield)1210000500
Kaitlyn Thole , Ursuline (vs Winfield)1210000500
Oliva Flieg, Lutheran South (vs Webster Groves)1210000500
Lindy French, Lutheran South (vs Webster Groves)2400000500
Anna Kozlowksi , Ursuline (vs Winfield)1300000333
Ashlynn Maness, Lutheran South (vs Webster Groves)1400000250
