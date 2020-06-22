Holt hires Streed to lead softball program

Dean Streed has always kept a watchful eye on high school softball in St. Louis.
Though he's never coached a team in the area, he has resided here and knows the local scene well.
Streed, who was at the helm of the Bowling Green program for eight seasons, will get a chance to coach closer to home as he was recently hired to lead the Holt softball program.
“I’ve lived down here for five years and have commuted to Bowling Green for the last nine and I’m familiar with the Holt tradition,” said Streed, who replaces Joel Adam. “My wife’s cousin, her husband is the Troy (athletics) director, so I wasn’t left out of any rivalry or any big games they had. I’m very excited. I’m ready to get in and lay the groundwork and to get going.”
Streed amassed a 164-48 record during his tenure at Bowling Green and guided the Bobcats to back-to-back Class 2 state championships in 2017 and 2018.
Streed, who also coached baseball at Bowling Green, loved the idea of coaching a bit closer to home in Foristell. He will serve as a physical education and health teacher in addition to coaching the Indians.
“The Bowling Green drive was 86 miles round trip and now I’m going to be doing 14 miles,” he said.
The veteran coach is also looking forward to moving from one successful program to another. Holt went 27-3 and advanced to the Class 4 sectional round last season. The Indians have won at least 23 games in each of the last six seasons.
“I want to continue the tradition built there,” Streed said. “The one thing I’ve noticed is that there is a deep tradition at Holt, and it’s not just softball. They take a lot of pride in their athletics. I just want to continue to run a successful program.”
Holt athletics director Jason Green is ready to see Streed help the Indians maintain their success.
“We are excited to have Coach Streed join our program,” Green said. “The level of experience and success that he brings is undeniable. What has struck me the most is his character and level of focus. I can't wait to see him work with our students and athletes.”
Adam, who retired at the end of season after 13 seasons with the softball program, was 273-89 during that span. He also coached the baseball team for 25 seasons until 2018 and finished with a 396-243 record.
The Indians reached the Class 4 state title game in 2014 under Adam and took second after a 5-0 loss to Lee's Summit.
Adam also guided the baseball team to second-place finish in Class 4 during the 2007 season.
“It has been a great opportunity to work with Coach Adam,” Green said. “He’s a great coach and an even greater person. He has been tremendously supportive since I have been at Holt. Beyond all of the wins, he has helped countless students and athletes, and we are tremendously thankful for everything he has done for our school and the activities program.”
For now the Holt softball program will begin another chapter. Streed is excited to have the softball program firing on all cylinders, even if that may take a little time than usual.
“This is a time unlike any other. I wish I could treat the month of July like spring training and figure out what pieces we have,” Streed said. “It can’t be that way because you won’t know who’s always going to be there and who won’t, so this is a very big challenge. Personally, I’m not looking at this as a one-year goal. I’m looking at this as a long-term place I’m going to stay at and if we’ve got to rebuild, we’ll get back to the powerhouse that we were. I can’t wait to play the schedule we have and get started.”
