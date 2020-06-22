Holt hires Streed to lead softball program

Dean Streed has always kept a watchful eye on high school softball in St. Louis.

Though he's never coached a team in the area, he has resided here and knows the local scene well.

Streed, who was at the helm of the Bowling Green program for eight seasons, will get a chance to coach closer to home as he was recently hired to lead the Holt softball program.

“I’ve lived down here for five years and have commuted to Bowling Green for the last nine and I’m familiar with the Holt tradition,” said Streed, who replaces Joel Adam. “My wife’s cousin, her husband is the Troy (athletics) director, so I wasn’t left out of any rivalry or any big games they had. I’m very excited. I’m ready to get in and lay the groundwork and to get going.”

Streed amassed a 164-48 record during his tenure at Bowling Green and guided the Bobcats to back-to-back Class 2 state championships in 2017 and 2018.

Streed, who also coached baseball at Bowling Green, loved the idea of coaching a bit closer to home in Foristell. He will serve as a physical education and health teacher in addition to coaching the Indians.

“The Bowling Green drive was 86 miles round trip and now I’m going to be doing 14 miles,” he said.