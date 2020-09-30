Holtmeyer holds her own as bunt bounty carries Washington to 14th consecutive victory

“There’s not as much stress, so it’s nice and it helps keep you focused on the end prize,” King said. “Our goal is to make a state run and, you never really know because we’re in a tough district. We want to make sure that if we don’t go to state, we did the best we could and she understands that.”

While Holtmeyer worked her magic in keeping Borgia at bay, the Blue Jays’ offense went to work beating Borgia with a bountiful amount of small ball.

Washington (14-4, No. 1 in the STLhighschoolsports.com large-schools rankings) scored four runs in the third, three more in the fourth and tacked on one in the sixth. Multiple successful bunts were used in each productive offensive frame as the Blue Jays laid down nine bunts and seven went for hits while the other two ended as putouts, but both were RBI putouts.

Gerling was a central figure in the bunting bliss as she did so three times, reaching base twice and amassing three RBI.

“In the beginning of the year, we struggled with bunts,” Gerling said. “Now, we’re starting to get them down. We really have worked hard on improving.”

King said he can’t overstate just how important it is that the team has found its knack with bunts.