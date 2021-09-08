Huelsing, Pike keep Oakville flying high with win over Lindbergh

Now, Huelsing has come to the realization that more intentional walks could be on the way.

"Other teams are afraid of her," Oakville senior Mallory Pike said.

Pike put on her own power show Wednesday. She went 3-for-3, drove in three runs and reached base in all four of her plate appearances.

The Tigers also received big-time explosions from junior Madison Rhyne and freshman Amelia Wiesler. Rhyne had four hits and reached safely five times. Wiesler had two hits and drove in a pair of runs.

But it all started with Huelsing, who was in the middle of four of the Tigers' five scoring outbursts.

"She's not only an exceptional hitter, but she's someone that can hit the ball to right field as easy as she to can to left," Sturm said. "When you can hit the ball with authority to all fields, you're incredibly difficult to pitch to."

The Flyers (1-4) found that out the hard way.

Huelsing singled in the first and doubled in the third before drawing intentional passes in the fourth and fifth.

"That's a tough lineup to get around," Lindbergh coach Darin Scott said.