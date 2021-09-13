Hunolt makes change to help Troy keep rolling with shutout of Sullivan

Troy, which has outscored its opponents 20-0 during the run, capitalized on some sloppy fielding by the normally defensively strong Eagles. The Sullivan infield committed three successive errors on three relatively routine grounders in the middle of the outburst. One run came across when the Eagles botched a rundown between third and home as no one stepped in to cover home plate.

"Time and time again, in practice and in games, we executed that very well," Sullivan coach Ashley Crump said of the rundown. "So that play is really tough for me to swallow — because we know better."

Troy managed just three hits in the big inning — two never left the infield. Meyers, playing first base at the time, started the rally with a single to center. Hatton was hit by a pitch. One batter later came a string of errors that opened up the game.

"We put some balls in play and put some pressure on their defense," Richardson said. "We're always out there trying to make something happen."

The Trojans went six games without a triumph earlier in the year. That 0-5-1 run stretched from Aug. 30-Sept. 6. It was their longest losing skid since they dropped eight in a row from Sept. 18-30, 2003.