Paced Tigers with a .545 batting average and .618 slugging percentage as a junior and flashed her speed to the tune of 27 stolen bases. She also was among team leaders with 10 RBI.
View comments
Most popular
-
No. 3 large school: Depth, experience have De Smet dreaming big
-
No. 2: Doyle returns to Lutheran North with renewed motivation
-
No. 3: De Smet's Johnson sets sights on personal, team goals
-
Field hockey season preview spotlight: Duchars hopes blend of smarts, skill help MICDS rise to the top
-
No. 3 small school: Cardinal Ritter graduated its sizzle, brings back its steak