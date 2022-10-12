Illingworth's blast propels Francis Howell past Timberland and into district final

O'FALLON, Mo. — Maddie Illingworth felt like she needed to make amends.

The Francis Howell senior catcher committed a throwing error that led to an early run, but her leadoff home run in the bottom of the fourth inning broke a tie and the Vikings never looked back in posting a 13-3 win over Timberland in a Class 5 District 4 semifinal softball game at Fort Zumwalt West.

“When I overthrow it, I was kind of upset,” Illingworth said. “So, after getting that (home run), it kind of felt like I made up for my mistake and it was good to help the team out.”

Top-seeded Howell (25-6), the No. 4 team in the STLhighschoolsports.com large-schools rankings, advances to the district championship to face either No. 2 seed Troy Buchanan (26-9) or No. 3 Fort Zumwalt West (19-7) at 4 p.m. Friday at Fort Zumwalt West High.

Francis Howell also advanced to the district final last season, but lost in a walk-off to rival Francis Howell Central, which finished as the Class 5 runner-up. That setback has been fuel for the Vikings' strong run this season.

“That taste has been in our girls' mouths the entire year,” Francis Howell coach Jenn Beckmann-Brown said. “They've wanted to get back to this point and then continue on from there. So, we take it day by day, game by game. We tell them to stay in the present and then we'll go from there.”

Fourth-seeded Timberland, which lost to Troy in last year's district final, finished 16-15 with a team that had just one senior (Ariana Finn) on the roster this season and boasted four freshmen in Wednesday's starting lineup.

“We made a couple mistakes that Howell really capitalized on," Wolves coach Andy Zerr said. "They've got a good team up and down the lineup, and it's hard to beat good teams when you make a couple mistakes and that kind of got us (Wednesday). We've got a really strong junior core that has been with us, and we had a freshman second baseman, pitcher, catcher and right fielder, so it's exciting and this is a group that loves to play softball.”

The Wolves got on the board in the top of the first with Ava Kuzara and Paityn Slezak reaching base with singles, and Kuzara scored after Illingworth's pickoff attempt at second went into the outfield.

Francis Howell quickly answered in the home half on pitcher Lorin Boutte's two-out RBI single.

The game stayed 1-1 over the course of the next two-and-a-half innings as Boutte and Timberland starter Jillian Thomas settled in inside the circle. Boutte was especially effective, retiring 14 straight batters after Slezak's hit.

“I definitely settled back in with my pitches,” Boutte said. “I tried not to overcomplicate things and just kept it simple.”

Illingworth stepped to the dish to start the bottom of the fourth and sent a 1-2 offering from Thomas over the fence in left field for her second home run of the season and a 2-1 Vikings lead.

“I've been struggling a little bit with my at-bats, so having one in districts really lifts my spirits and makes me feel more confident in myself,” Illingworth said.

What was a close game turned into a rout in the bottom of the fifth that saw Francis Howell send 11 hitters to the plate and score eight runs to make it a 10-1 game.

Addison Clark had an RBI single, Boutte and Meg McCutcheon each had two-run hits, and Kalyn Barr closed out the scoring in the frame with a three-run homer.

Boutte had a pair of hits and three RBI out of the cleanup spot to help herself out in the circle. She leads the Vikings with 32 RBI this season.

“It's exciting that I got to help the team out and get some runs on the board,” she said.

Barr had been pinch hit for earlier in the inning, but came back later in the frame to smack her first homer of the season.

“Kalyn is a great kid and a great leader for us, but she's been struggling a little bit at the plate, so we saw an opportunity,” Beckmann-Brown said. “But, Kalyn came back in and I actually think she threw her batting gloves to the side and just came up to hit. Having a kid that can flush their mind, be clear and just go after a ball is really a blessing.”

Timberland got a couple of those runs back in the sixth on a two-run home run by Audrey Silver, who led the Wolves with six homers and 42 RBI this season.

“Any hurdle we've come across, they've always seemed to answer the bell and we saw little glimpses of that at the end when we scored those couple runs there where it could have been really easy to roll over,” Zerr said. “After that big inning, I challenged them on if we were going to roll over or show the five freshmen that are with us on varsity how to respond to something like that.”