Incarnate Word begins building under new coach as uncertain schedule looms

Regardless of when the Red Knights hit the field for their first game, senior pitcher Lauren Gallagher said she and her teammates will be ready.

“Safety always comes first because we want everyone to be OK and that's what's really important here," Gallagher said. "Our goal right now has to be to get better every day and win some games. Obviously I would be devastated if I didn't get to play my senior season, but the overall safety of everyone involved is what really matters here.”

The Red Knights posted an 18-8 record last season and finished fourth in the Class 3 state tournament. It was their second fourth-place finish in the last three seasons.

Playing games may be out of her control for now, but Fitzpatrick is focused on building the best roster possible and having it ready to play when it's time to hit the field against another team.

“A lot of live at-bats will be necessary,” Fitzpatrick said. “Being prepared for things that are going to come when we're facing other pitchers, other teams will be important. Just staying on top of things and keeping skills sharp will help us in the long run, especially if there is a long wait before competitions.”

The Red Knights also are making sure they follow safety protocols at practice.