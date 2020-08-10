Incarnate Word begins building under new coach as uncertain schedule looms

Shannon Fitzpatrick is learning to be patient in a time of uncertainty.
The first-year Incarnate Word softball coach hit the diamond with her squad Monday for the first official day of fall practice. But she also is fully aware her team might not be allowed to play its season opener Sept. 1 at Westminster — or even well past that scheduled date.
The St. Louis Sports Medicine COVID-19 task force released guidelines to area schools last week, approving a move that allows more freedom at practices in Phase 2.
Full competition can begin in Phase 3, but Fitzpatrick said she doesn't expect St. Louis County schools to play games until Oct. 2 based on feedback from the task force.
“That's only a few weeks before state," Fitzpatrick said. "It's a week or so before districts start. As of right now, with it being a high-risk sport, it changes day by day with St. Louis County. We have to work hard to keep kids sharp and keep them working on the basics and developing the fundamentals."
The restrictions are unique to St. Louis County schools in all sports. No other Missouri State High School Activities Association programs are being kept off the field by the coronavirus pandemic.
Regardless of when the Red Knights hit the field for their first game, senior pitcher Lauren Gallagher said she and her teammates will be ready.
“Safety always comes first because we want everyone to be OK and that's what's really important here," Gallagher said. "Our goal right now has to be to get better every day and win some games. Obviously I would be devastated if I didn't get to play my senior season, but the overall safety of everyone involved is what really matters here.”
The Red Knights posted an 18-8 record last season and finished fourth in the Class 3 state tournament. It was their second fourth-place finish in the last three seasons.
Playing games may be out of her control for now, but Fitzpatrick is focused on building the best roster possible and having it ready to play when it's time to hit the field against another team.
“A lot of live at-bats will be necessary,” Fitzpatrick said. “Being prepared for things that are going to come when we're facing other pitchers, other teams will be important. Just staying on top of things and keeping skills sharp will help us in the long run, especially if there is a long wait before competitions.”
The Red Knights also are making sure they follow safety protocols at practice.
Their players are wearing masks when not engaged in physically strenuous activity and socially distancing.
“We just want to do whatever it takes to have a season because that's what we're all wanting right now,” junior infielder Brielle DiMemmo said. “That's what's important to us all. The goal is to only get better from right now. Of course, (making state) would be the big thing for us. We know we have to be smart about what we do because, at this point, we have to look at just being able to play.”
