Grace Paez and her teammates weren't happy with the situation.
Paez, a senior catcher, and the Incarnate Word softball team went from getting ready to host a state quarterfinal Monday afternoon to travelling two hours to play at Cape Girardeau Notre Dame under the lights due to wet field conditions on their home turf.
Instead of letting it get to them, the Red Knights used it as motivation and rallied for a 12-7 victory over the Bulldogs to clinch a spot in the Class 3 state semifinals.
“At first, we were all pretty upset about it,” Paez said. “For me, I'm a senior and I wanted to have a quarterfinal game on my field. We were a bit flustered, but we decided that we were going to go to their home field and do great.”
Incarnate (18-6) advanced to face Helias (24-5) in a state semifinal at 2 p.m. Friday at Killian Sports Complex in Springfield.
The Red Knights, who appeared as the home team on the scoreboard, didn't get off to their best start after the odd delay and long trek down Interstate 55, falling behind 4-0 in the top of the first.
But Junior Mia Boyd woke up the offense with a three-run homer in the bottom half of the first to cut the deficit to one. Incarnate kept it rolling two innings later with a five-run third top take the lead for good.
“They were just as upset as I was for having to do what they did,” Incarnate coach Mike Gill said. “But they came down here and took care of business. Mia always hits the ball hard and we just kept working. We got those five runs in the third inning and it took everybody to get it done.”
With the offense clicking on all cylinders, Incarnate junior pitcher Lauren Gallagher took control in the circle and improved to 11-0.
“Mia always hits the ball so hard,” Gill said. “That three-run bomb psyched everybody up, including me. Lauren has been so awesome this year. I'm glad I decided to put her in the circle.”
Incarnate will make its third appearance in a state semifinal and first since 2017. The Red Knights took fourth that year and finished second in 1999.
“It really feels good to be going back,” he said. “We hope to do more damage this time. The team is playing so well and is very hot right now.”
Helias will make its fifth state semifinal appearance. The Crusaders have won two state titles.
The winner of the semifinal will play the Sullivan/Savannah semifinal winner for the state title at 4 p.m. Saturday.
“It feels incredible to be able to end my softball career at state,” Paez said. “I was down there my sophomore year and I have been to state for soccer. This is just an amazing feeling and we're going to go down there and give it all we've got.”