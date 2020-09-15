Incarnate Word softball team skirts St. Louis County guidelines by playing game in St. Peters

While St. Louis County currently is in Phase 3 of COVID guidelines and Phase 4 must be achieved before teams can play competitively within the area designated by the St. Louis County Department of Public Health as St. Louis City, St. Louis County, St. Charles County, Jefferson County, Franklin County and the Metro East. Incarnate Word has moved all of its softball and volleyball events outside of St. Louis County.

“We called an attorney and found out the parameters of what we would be dealing with,” Mikolas said. “We knew we could not host any games and that was fine. We know that juniors and seniors might have college recruiters looking at them and it just didn’t seem fair. The county doesn’t have jurisdiction in what occurs in St. Charles County or anywhere else. We’re abiding by not having games or hosting on our campus. A third of our softball team and more than that on our volleyball team don’t even live in St. Louis County. These girls, had they chosen to go to school in St. Charles, they would be playing. We just felt it wasn't the right thing to keep them from playing.”