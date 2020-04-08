Incarnate Word tabs alumna Fitzpatrick to lead softball team

A familiar face in the Incarnate Word softball program is taking on a new challenge.
After serving as an assistant for one season, Shannon Fitzpatrick, a 2011 Incarnate Word graduate, was named the new softball coach of her alma mater Monday.
Fitzpatrick was an assistant last year under former coach Mike Gill, who retired at the end of last season. She also played for Gill's daughter, Rachel, in her final season as a player with the Red Knights.
“I played for Mike's travel ball team and we went to nationals," Fitzpatrick said. "I was of course an assistant to Mike last year, so I think that expectations are still there. We lost two key players from a team that went to state, but I think that still should be the ultimate goal.”
Fitzpatrick, as an assistant, helped Incarnate to an 18-8 record and a fourth-place finish in Class 3 last season. Prior to joining the Red Knights' staff, Fitzpatrick was the varsity assistant at McCluer South-Berkeley for three seasons.
Fitzpatrick hopes she can maintain some continuity for a program that has won at least 13 games since 2016. She's also ready to give some helpful advice as a former player who hit .373 with six doubles, three triples and 12 RBI as Incarnate finished 16-5 during the 2010 fall season.
“We're excited because Shannon knows the school and knows the program,” Incarnate athletics director Dan Rolfes said. “I think there is definitely a sense of comfort for our players and me, as an administrator, to have someone that can come in right away and lead a team that went to a final four.”
Fitzpatrick went on to play softball at Fontbonne University and earned a degree in secondary education in 2015. She earned her master's degree in educational administration last November and is currently a teacher at McCluer High.
Rolfes said the coaching duo of Mike and Rachel Gill, who have guided the program since 2010, have laid a sturdy foundation, leading Incarnate to fourth-place finishes in 2017 and 2019.
"We appreciate everything they did for our school," Rolfes said. "Similar to Shannon, (Rachel) is a former player and has given back. Their work has meant a lot."
For now, Fitzpatrick will have to wait to get to work as sports and school are on hold while the nation fights the coronavirus pandemic.
“This is very exciting and I'm real eager to get started,” Fitzpatrick said. “It feels really good and it's an honor to be chosen from among probably some very quality candidates. I just don't know with the current state of things how much can be done. I'm just so ready to go and I can't wait to get things started.”
