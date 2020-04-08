Incarnate Word tabs alumna Fitzpatrick to lead softball team

A familiar face in the Incarnate Word softball program is taking on a new challenge.

After serving as an assistant for one season, Shannon Fitzpatrick, a 2011 Incarnate Word graduate, was named the new softball coach of her alma mater Monday.

Fitzpatrick was an assistant last year under former coach Mike Gill, who retired at the end of last season. She also played for Gill's daughter, Rachel, in her final season as a player with the Red Knights.

“I played for Mike's travel ball team and we went to nationals," Fitzpatrick said. "I was of course an assistant to Mike last year, so I think that expectations are still there. We lost two key players from a team that went to state, but I think that still should be the ultimate goal.”

Fitzpatrick, as an assistant, helped Incarnate to an 18-8 record and a fourth-place finish in Class 3 last season. Prior to joining the Red Knights' staff, Fitzpatrick was the varsity assistant at McCluer South-Berkeley for three seasons.

Fitzpatrick hopes she can maintain some continuity for a program that has won at least 13 games since 2016. She's also ready to give some helpful advice as a former player who hit .373 with six doubles, three triples and 12 RBI as Incarnate finished 16-5 during the 2010 fall season.