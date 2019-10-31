What: Class 3 softball state semifinal.
When, where: 2 p.m. Friday, Killian Sports Complex, Springfield.
Records, rankings: Incarnate Word 18-6, No. 5 in STLhighschoolsports.com small-schools rankings; Helias is 24-5.
Previous meeting: Helias 10, Incarnate Word 0 (2006).
Quarterfinals: Incarnate Word 12, Cape Notre Dame 7; Helias 13, Logan-Rogersville 0.
What’s next: Winner advances to Class 3 championship at 4 p.m. Saturday; loser plays for third place at 7 p.m. Friday.
State tournament appearances: Incarnate Word, 3 (second, 1999; fourth, 2017); Helias, 5 (second, 2001; first, 2003; first, 2005; fourth, 2015)
About Incarnate Word: On an eight-game winning streak, including five by shutout. … Eight of the 12 Red Knights who have batted this season are hitting .330 or better, led by junior Mia Boyd (.573 average, eight doubles, four home runs, 28 RBI). … Junior Lauren Gallagher (11-0 record, 2.41 earned run average) has been nearly untouchable for Incarnate Word in the circle.
About Helias: 2-2 against St. Louis area teams, defeating St. Joseph's and Pacific while losing to Borgia and Oakville. … Has won 10 consecutive games, including last three by shutout. … Senior center fielder Taylor Woehr (.440 batting average) leads the team in hitting. … Junior Alexa Rehmeier (15-3 record, 1.02 earned run average) has been the team’s mainstay in the pitcher’s circle.