Inman's blast propels Washington past Marquette and into Class 4 quarterfinals

Explained sophomore outfielder Lucy Monzyk, "It was crushed."

The blast was even more impressive considering it came at a field with longer than usual dimensions. Most high school fields feature fences 200 feet away. The walls at Chesterfield were 225 feet away.

"That was a shot," Washington coach Philip King said. "It was awesome to see."

Inman, who leads the team with 36 RBI, has been on a power binge over the last few weeks. She drilled a grand slam Oct. 11 against Union and added a three-run rocket against Pacific five days earlier.

"I kind of got out of my head and started relaxing and having fun," said Inman, who bats out of the cleanup spot in the order. "I'm not thinking about, "You have to hit it here or you have to hit in there.' For me now, it's more like, 'let's just put the ball in play."

Inman also added a run-scoring sacrifice fly in the first to get the attack started.

"We were really ready," Brown said. "I can't remember the last time we were so up for a game."

It showed.

Monzyk singled as the first batter of the game and eventually came around on Inman's fly ball to center.