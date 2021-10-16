Inman's blast propels Washington past Summit and into Class 4 quarterfinals

CHESTERFIELD — Myla Inman had no idea.
The Washington High junior infielder didn't realize she had just connected on the biggest home run of the season.
Inman's two-run blast in the third inning kick-started the Blue Jays to an impressive 8-4 win over Summit in the Class 4 District 2 softball championship game Saturday at the Chesterfield Athletic Association Complex.
Washington (29-5), which has won 16 games in a row, will face Farmington (30-6) in a quarterfinal contest on Thursday in St. Francois County.
Inman's line-drive rope left the spacious park in a matter of seconds.
It was a classic no-doubter as soon as it left the bat — to everyone but Inman.
She put her head down and zipped to first before turning the corner with a full head of steam. It wasn't until she hit second base and saw the signal from the umpire she finally began to slow down.
"I thought it was going to be a triple," Inman said. "I had to keep running."
Inman's third round-tripper of the season pushed the Blue Jays' lead to 4-0. Her teammates got a kick out of her mad needless dash halfway around the bases.
"You could tell right off the bat that it was going out," sophomore pitcher Taylor Brown said.
Explained sophomore outfielder Lucy Monzyk, "It was crushed."
The blast was even more impressive considering it came at a field with longer than usual dimensions. Most high school fields feature fences 200 feet away. The walls at Chesterfield were 225 feet away.
"That was a shot," Washington coach Philip King said. "It was awesome to see."
Inman, who leads the team with 36 RBI, has been on a power binge over the last few weeks. She drilled a grand slam Oct. 11 against Union and added a three-run rocket against Pacific five days earlier.
"I kind of got out of my head and started relaxing and having fun," said Inman, who bats out of the cleanup spot in the order. "I'm not thinking about, "You have to hit it here or you have to hit in there.' For me now, it's more like, 'let's just put the ball in play."
Inman also added a run-scoring sacrifice fly in the first to get the attack started.
"We were really ready," Brown said. "I can't remember the last time we were so up for a game."
It showed.
Monzyk singled as the first batter of the game and eventually came around on Inman's fly ball to center.
Freshman Grace Molitor began the third with a ringing double and scored on a misplay after a successful bunt by Monzyk. Brown drew a walk to set the stage for Inman's two-out blast.
Washington added two runs each in the fifth and sixth to put the game away. Maddie Guevara's infield single highlighted the first outburst. Hits by Brown and Inman, and a pair of outfield errors, allowed the Blue Jays to push the lead to 8-1.
Summit (28-3) battled back on homers by Kyleigh Villarreal and Camryn Kessler. Villarreal's three-run shot in the seventh got her team to within four runs.
But Brown quickly regained control and shut the door with a pair of strikeouts.
Brown improved to 14-3 with a complete-game triumph. She struck out 12 and walked just one in what she called a, " B-plus," effort.
The hard-throwing righthander has fanned 210 batters in 107 innings this season — an average of almost 14 whiffs per game.
"She just does what she always does," Inman said.
The Blue Jays are one win away from reaching the final four for the first time since 2016, when they finished fourth in Class 4 in their initial state appearance.
Summit managed six hits and put runners on in five innings.
"We didn't do enough offensively," Summit coach Doug Robinson said. "And the reason we didn't do enough was because of (Brown). She knew exactly what she wanted to do and she went out and did it."
Robinson has decided to step down after a 27-year stint as head coach. The Falcons won two state titles (1998 and 2006) during his tenure.
"Twenty-seven years of great memories and awesome, awesome kids," Robinson said. "It's hard to walk away — but it's just time. I can feel it. Time to step aside and move on."