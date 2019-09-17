Francis Howell Central sophomore Alyssa Haile lays down a squeeze bunt that drives home what proved to be the winning run in the Spartans' 3-2 win over Fort Zumwalt West on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Fort Zumwalt West High School in O'Fallon, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Francis Howell Central's Kennedy Jensen pitches during a softball game against Fort Zumwalt West on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Fort Zumwalt West High School in O'Fallon, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Francis Howell Central second baseman Alyssa Haile throws a Fort Zumwalt West batter out at first base during a softball game on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Fort Zumwalt West High School in O'Fallon, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Fort Zumwalt West's McKenna Joern pitches during a softball game against Francis Howell Central on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Fort Zumwalt West High School in O'Fallon, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Francis Howell Central's Cece Carter (right) scores on a squeeze bunt to give the Spartans a 3-2 lead over Fort Zumwalt West as West catcher Kate Thurman waits for the throw during a softball game on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Fort Zumwalt West High School in O'Fallon, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Fort Zumwalt West catcher Kate Thurman (right) tags out Francis Howell Central's Riley Quinn during a softball game on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Fort Zumwalt West High School in O'Fallon, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Francis Howell Central's Kaylee Morris hits a two-run double during a softball game against Fort Zumwalt West on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Fort Zumwalt West High School in O'Fallon, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Fort Zumwalt West's Julia Crenshaw (lef) slides safely into second base ahead of the tag of Francis Howell Central second baseman Alyssa Haile during a softball game on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Fort Zumwalt West High School in O'Fallon, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Fort Zumwalt West's Danielle Blackstun (right) slides safely into second base before Francis Howell second baseman Alyssa Haile can get the tag down during a softball game on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Fort Zumwalt West High School in O'Fallon, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Francis Howell Central's Kennedy Jensen pitches during a softball game against Fort Zumwalt West on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Fort Zumwalt West High School in O'Fallon, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Fort Zumwalt West third baseman Julia Crenshaw throws out a Francis Howell Central batter at first base after making a diving stop during a softball game on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Fort Zumwalt West High School in O'Fallon, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Fort Zumwalt West's Tatum Gerwitz (10) slides safely into second base as the wide throw gets past Francis Howell Central's Emily Chadwick during a softball game on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Fort Zumwalt West High School in O'Fallon, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Fort Zumwalt West's Tatum Gerwitz drives home two runs with a hit during a softball game against Francis Howell Central on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Fort Zumwalt West High School in O'Fallon, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Francis Howell Central's Emily Chadwick scores a run during a softball game against Fort Zumwalt West on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Fort Zumwalt West High School in O'Fallon, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Francis Howell Central's Alyssa Haile swings at a pitch during a softball game against Fort Zumwalt West on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Fort Zumwalt West High School in O'Fallon, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Fort Zumwalt West softball coach Ryan Oetting watches play from the third base coach's box during a game against Francis Howell Central on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Fort Zumwalt West High School in O'Fallon, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Francis Howell Central softball coach Zach Sheets watches play from the third base coach's box during a game against Fort Zumwalt West on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Fort Zumwalt West High School in O'Fallon, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Fort Zumwalt West second baseman Mackenzie Riggle throws a Francis Howell Central batter out at first base during a softball game on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Fort Zumwalt West High School in O'Fallon, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Francis Howell Central's Josie Bezzole puts the ball in play during a softball game against Fort Zuwalt West on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Fort Zumwalt West High School in O'Fallon, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Fort Zumwalt West's Abby Robertson connects with the ball during a softball game against Francis Howell Central on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Fort Zumwalt West High School in O'Fallon, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
O'FALLON, MO. — Kennedy Jensen is not the type to get worked up prior to a softball game.
No yelling, cheering or chanting.
The Francis Howell Central sophomore pitcher prefers a more laid-back approach.
About as laid-back as you can get.
The talented southpaw closes her eyes and drifts off to sleep for a few minutes on almost every road game bus trip.
"Got to have my power nap," she says.
It certainly worked on Tuesday afternoon.
Jensen tossed a nifty six-hitter to help the Spartans knock off Fort Zumwalt West 3-2 in a GAC South Division contest at West.
Central (9-4, 2-2) used Jansen's mastery, and a manufactured run in the seventh inning, to break a three-game losing skid against West, which outscored Central 35-16 during the streak.
"This win was really huge," said Jensen, who improved to 8-2. "It put a fire under us and gives us so much confidence for the rest of the season."
Jensen is an "interesting character," according to Central coach Zach Sheets, who doesn't mind her little catnaps.
"She can dance, sing, do anything she wants on the bus if she throws like she did today." Sheets said. "As long as she doesn't miss the bus."
Jensen did not allow an earned run against West (11-2, 1-3), which had a four-game winning streak snapped. She struck out four and walked two. Two of the six hits she gave up never left the infield.
"She carved us up for most of the day," West coach Ryan Oetting said. "We just couldn't square anything up."
Jensen's teammates are used to her idiosyncrasies. Sophomore infielder Alyssa Haile, who set down the game-winning squeeze bunt in the seventh inning, is in charge of the music on the road trips. Haile is not afraid to crank up the tunes, knowing that the noise will not bother her pitcher.
"The louder the better," Haile said. "For most of us, it's party time before games. She just does her own thing."
The Spartans made all the right moves during crunch time on Tuesday. Senior pinch-hitter Cece Carter led off the seventh with a double off West reliever Lexi Barnes. Emily Chadwick, who had two hits, moved her over with a well-placed sacrifice.
Haile then bunted the first pitch up the first-base line to bring in the go-ahead, tie-breaking run.
Sheets pulled the right strings in the bottom of the seventh as well. With the trying run on third and the go-ahead run on second, he issued a two-out free pass to West infielder Julia Crenshaw, who he calls, "the best player in our conference."
That move brought up cleanup hitter Kate Thurman, who leads the Jaguars with three homers and 23 RBI.
But Jansen got Thurman to ground sharply to shortstop for a game-ending force out at second.
Central took a 2-0 lead on a two-out, two-run double by senior Kaylee Morris in the fifth. West answered right back with two runs of its own in the bottom of the frame. Two infield singles, two errors and two stolen bases set the stage for a run-producing hit by Tatum Gerwitz.
"This could have gone either way," Sheets said. "We just happened to make the plays when we needed to."
The Spartans were able to come up with one of their strongest efforts of the season despite playing without standout infielder Olivia Fong, who has been sidelined with the flu.
"We had some things going against us and it's good to see the resilience and the bounce-back from the girls," Sheets said. "We could have come out flat and not ready to play. But they dug in and showed what they were made of. Being able to find ways to win against a really good team is something that sticks with you. It builds belief and confidence."
Or as Jensen said, "It makes us feel good about ourselves."
