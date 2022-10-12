Johns, Daniels launch three-run homers to help Troy knock out Fort Zumwalt West

O'FALLON, Mo. — Troy junior catcher Gracie Johns has nothing personal against Fort Zumwalt West pitcher Ashleigh Davis.

"I've never met her," Johns said. "I'm sure she's a nice person."

Johns simply likes hitting against Davis, a highly successful senior.

"For me, she's the perfect speed," Johns said. "When I face her, I just jack it every time."

That trend continued Wednesday afternoon.

Johns slammed a three-run homer off Davis in the first inning to kick-start the Trojans to a 14-2 win over West in a Class 5 District 4 semifinal at Zumwalt West.

Troy (27-9) has won five in a row by a combined score of 52-8 and will face Francis Howell (25-6) in the championship game at 4 p.m. Friday in O'Fallon. Howell won both regular season meetings between the teams by scores of 5-0 and 3-2.

Johns remained red hot against Davis, who carried a nifty 12-6 mark into the contest. Johns is now 4 for 9 with three homers and seven RBI in three games against her this season. Three of Johns' seven homers have been against Davis.

"Coming into the game I was pretty confident," said Johns, who went 1 for 2. "I was already hyped because of how important the game was. To hit against her, I was really anticipating it."

Johns received plenty of help from her hard-hitting teammates. Troy pounded out 14 hits in the five-inning affair.

Sophomore infielder Emmie Daniels also added a three-run homer. Her blast in the bottom of the fifth inning put an end to the 94-minute affair.

Junior pitcher Macie Hunolt turned in a strong two-way effort. She limited the Jaguars (19-8) to seven hits and kept them scoreless in their final three trips to the plate on the way to improving her record to 18-6.

Hunolt went for 3 for 3 at the plate and drove in three runs. She flirted with a natural cycle, reaching safely in the first three innings with a single, double and triple. She was walked intentionally in the fifth. Daniels, the next batter up, drilled a three-run homer to end the game.

Autumn Trower, Lily Arndt and Teryn Brown each reached base twice.

"Our offense has kind of sputtered along," Troy coach Lance Richardson said. "At times we think it's getting better and then it's not. Today, the girls made adjustments and hit well. I'm very proud of them."

Johns set an early tone out of the No. 6 hole in the batting order. She drilled a two-strike drive over the wall in left for a 5-1 cushion after just 11 minutes.

"It felt really good because I've been popping up a lot recently," Johns said. "To get back on top of the ball, to get us ahead in the first inning, it felt awesome."

Trower reached on a single and Hunolt followed two batters later with an RBI hit to left to tie the contest 1-all. Bella Skibinski broke the tie with a bad-hop single to short to set the stage for Johns' blast.

That early explosion put the Jaguars in deep hole from which they never recovered.

West senior Danielle Blackstun, who had two hits and reached base three times, chopped the deficit to 5-2 with a triple in the second.

But that was the extent of the Jaguars' offense.

"We had intensity," said Blackstun, who will continue her career next year at Mizzou. "They just had more."

The GAC South rivals had split a pair of regular-season meetings. West rallied from a 5-0 deficit with five runs in the seventh and one in the eighth to record a 6-5 triumph on Sept. 21.

So the Troy players were well aware of the Jaguars' come-from-behind skills.

"After that game, we started working really hard, especially on our hitting," Daniels said. "You can't take any off days. That's why getting those runs in the first inning was so important."

Zumwalt West stumbled out of the gate this season with a 3-3 mark before righting the ship to close with 16 wins in its last 23 games.