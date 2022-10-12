Johns, Daniels launch three-run homers to help Troy knock out Fort Zumwalt West

Troy junior catcher Gracie Johns (12) smiles as she is greeted by teammates after hitting a 3-run home run during a Class 5 District 4 softball semifinal against Fort Zumwalt West on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at Fort Zumwalt West High School in O'Fallon, Mo. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
Fort Zumwalt West's Danielle Blackstun (2) jumps to try to avoid being tagged by Troy catcher Gracie Johns during a Class 5 District 4 softball semifinal on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at Fort Zumwalt West High School in O'Fallon, Mo. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
Troy's Emmie Daniels (14) is mobbed by teammates after hitting a walk-off three-run home run to beat Fort Zumwalt West 14-2 in a Class 5 District 4 softball semifinal on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at Fort Zumwalt West High School in O'Fallon, Mo. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
Troy's Autumn Trower (right) is greeted by Emmie Daniels after scoring a run during a Class 5 District 4 softball semifinal against Fort Zumwalt West on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at Fort Zumwalt West High School in O'Fallon, Mo. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
Troy's Gracie Johns connects with the ball during a Class 5 District 4 softball semifinal against Fort Zumwalt West on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at Fort Zumwalt West High School in O'Fallon, Mo. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
Troy's Macie Hunolt pitches during a Class 5 District 4 softball semifinal against Fort Zumwalt West on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at Fort Zumwalt West High School in O'Fallon, Mo. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
Troy right fielder Autumn Trower catches a fly ball during a Class 5 District 4 softball semifinal against Fort Zumwalt West on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at Fort Zumwalt West High School in O'Fallon, Mo. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
Troy's Teryn Brown (4) and Brynna Getz (5) are greeted by Macie Hunolt after both came home to score during a Class 5 District 4 softball semifinal against Fort Zumwalt West on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at Fort Zumwalt West High School in O'Fallon, Mo. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
Troy's Lily Arndt (center) comes home to score as Fort Zumwalt West catcher Kelsey Sawvell takes the throw during a Class 5 District 4 softball semifinal on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at Fort Zumwalt West High School in O'Fallon, Mo. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
Troy's Macie Hunolt tosses her bat away after being intentionally walked in the fifth inning of a Class 5 District 4 softball semifinal against Fort Zumwalt West on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at Fort Zumwalt West High School in O'Fallon, Mo. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
O'FALLON, Mo. — Troy junior catcher Gracie Johns has nothing personal against Fort Zumwalt West pitcher Ashleigh Davis.
"I've never met her," Johns said. "I'm sure she's a nice person."
Johns simply likes hitting against Davis, a highly successful senior.
"For me, she's the perfect speed," Johns said. "When I face her, I just jack it every time."
That trend continued Wednesday afternoon.
Johns slammed a three-run homer off Davis in the first inning to kick-start the Trojans to a 14-2 win over West in a Class 5 District 4 semifinal at Zumwalt West.
Troy (27-9) has won five in a row by a combined score of 52-8 and will face Francis Howell (25-6) in the championship game at 4 p.m. Friday in O'Fallon. Howell won both regular season meetings between the teams by scores of 5-0 and 3-2.
Johns remained red hot against Davis, who carried a nifty 12-6 mark into the contest. Johns is now 4 for 9 with three homers and seven RBI in three games against her this season. Three of Johns' seven homers have been against Davis.
"Coming into the game I was pretty confident," said Johns, who went 1 for 2. "I was already hyped because of how important the game was. To hit against her, I was really anticipating it."
Johns received plenty of help from her hard-hitting teammates. Troy pounded out 14 hits in the five-inning affair.
Sophomore infielder Emmie Daniels also added a three-run homer. Her blast in the bottom of the fifth inning put an end to the 94-minute affair.
Junior pitcher Macie Hunolt turned in a strong two-way effort. She limited the Jaguars (19-8) to seven hits and kept them scoreless in their final three trips to the plate on the way to improving her record to 18-6.
Hunolt went for 3 for 3 at the plate and drove in three runs. She flirted with a natural cycle, reaching safely in the first three innings with a single, double and triple. She was walked intentionally in the fifth. Daniels, the next batter up, drilled a three-run homer to end the game.
Autumn Trower, Lily Arndt and Teryn Brown each reached base twice.
"Our offense has kind of sputtered along," Troy coach Lance Richardson said. "At times we think it's getting better and then it's not. Today, the girls made adjustments and hit well. I'm very proud of them."
Johns set an early tone out of the No. 6 hole in the batting order. She drilled a two-strike drive over the wall in left for a 5-1 cushion after just 11 minutes.
"It felt really good because I've been popping up a lot recently," Johns said. "To get back on top of the ball, to get us ahead in the first inning, it felt awesome."
Trower reached on a single and Hunolt followed two batters later with an RBI hit to left to tie the contest 1-all. Bella Skibinski broke the tie with a bad-hop single to short to set the stage for Johns' blast.
That early explosion put the Jaguars in deep hole from which they never recovered.
West senior Danielle Blackstun, who had two hits and reached base three times, chopped the deficit to 5-2 with a triple in the second.
But that was the extent of the Jaguars' offense.
"We had intensity," said Blackstun, who will continue her career next year at Mizzou. "They just had more."
The GAC South rivals had split a pair of regular-season meetings. West rallied from a 5-0 deficit with five runs in the seventh and one in the eighth to record a 6-5 triumph on Sept. 21.
So the Troy players were well aware of the Jaguars' come-from-behind skills.
"After that game, we started working really hard, especially on our hitting," Daniels said. "You can't take any off days. That's why getting those runs in the first inning was so important."
Zumwalt West stumbled out of the gate this season with a 3-3 mark before righting the ship to close with 16 wins in its last 23 games.
"We weren't sure where we were going and if anything was going to come of this season," West coach Ryan Oetting said. "We turned it on with 19 wins and gave ourselves a chance here today. I'm super-proud of our kids."
Class 5 District 4 semifinal: Troy 14, Fort Zumwalt West 2 (5)
