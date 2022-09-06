Johnson’s memory remains strong throughout Parkway West softball program

CHESTERFIELD — Michelle Taylor keeps the photo close at heart.

It never fails to bring a smile to her face.

In the near decade-old picture, her daughter, Kendall Johnson, is holding a softball in one hand and a 20-dollar bill in the other.

She also sports an ear-to-ear grin.

Kendall, at age 7, was cashing in on an offer from her club softball coach with the St. Louis Orioles.

"He promised 20 dollars to the first girl that could catch a fly ball," Michelle remembered. "She got it — and was so happy."

That was the beginning of what was destined to become a standout softball career for Kendall, who last fall completed an impressive freshman season at Parkway West High.

"She had high hopes," said her older brother, Cole.

Those hopes came to a heartbreaking end July 10.

Kendall Johnson was killed when she was struck by a boat while swimming at Table Rock Lake in southwest Missouri.

The tragedy shook the tight-knit area softball community to its core. It also robbed the world of a well-rounded and talented 15-year-old.

"Just watching her last year, you could tell she'd be good enough to play in college some day," said West sophomore infielder Siena Snyder, one Kendall's many friends. "She could do everything."

The Longhorns honored Johnson prior to their first home game of the season Tuesday.

Snyder gave a short speech before a moment of silence was observed.

A larger-than-usual crowd filled the stands as parents, students, friends and family showed up to honor her memory.

Michelle Taylor and her family sat at a special table behind home plate.

"The softball community has been amazing," Taylor said. "They've shown care and concern in honoring Kendall and her memory.

“It's been amazing."

Johnson hit .360 with two home runs and 13 RBI for the Longhorns as a freshman. She also recorded a 6-1 mark as a pitcher.

Most importantly, she served as the consummate teammate, even though she was a newcomer on a veteran roster.

"She brought so much energy, she was such a happy person," West sophomore outfielder Alexa Riddel said. "Every single day, in the dugout and on the field, she was a joy to be around."

Johnson played club softball for the St. Louis Heat and St. Louis Chaos, two of the area's elite summer traveling teams. Her enthusiasm for the game was felt by teammates and opponents.

"Softball was her passion," Michelle Taylor said. "It was her favorite thing to do. It was so fun watching her enjoy her passion."

Johnson also played hockey, on both boys and girls teams. But softball was her first love.

West coach Andrew Jett said his players are handling the loss as well as can be expected. Everyone inside the program wants to keep Kendall's spirit alive.

"We won't forget her, we continue to talk about her all the time," Jett said. "We talk about the positives and all the fun times we had with her. We don't want to hold (our feelings) in."

Snyder likes to remember Johnson for the person she was off the field.

When Snyder and her family moved to this area four years ago from Danville, California, Johnson was the first one to welcome Snyder to the new school.

"She was my first real friend," Snyder said, fighting back tears. "She introduced me to everyone she knew and made me feel very welcome. Some of the best memories in my life are with Kendall. I think about her constantly."

Johnson had an uncanny knack for making people feel at ease. She also possessed a wide circle of friends outside of athletic circles.

"Everyone loved her, all groups, all kinds of people," said Chad Frenzel, her personal trainer. "And she was so good. Anything with a ball and a stick and she was a super-stud."

Johnson's finest moment on the high school softball field came Oct. 1, 2021, when she went 4-for-5 with a home run and three RBI in a win over Winfield.

The Parkway West players have dedicated this season to their fallen friend. There are posters and pictures of Johnson around the field as well as the letters, KJ, with her No. 23, emblazoned in the outfield wall.

The Longhorns won five of their first six games for the first time since 2014, including the championship last week of the Parkway Tournament. They carry lofty expectations into the next two months with Kendall as their inspiration.

"Everyone on this whole team, 100 percent, we want to have a good year for her," Snyder said.