Jolliff's jolt sends Troy past Marquette

TROY, Mo. — Being the daughter of a coach, Troy Buchanan junior first baseman Hailey Jolliff gets to see the softball world a little different than most.
Recently, Jolliff — whose father, Don, is an assistant coach at Troy — got some important hitting pointers from dear ol' dad.
The pointers paid off as Jolliff delivered a two-run home run Friday that made the difference as the host Trojans beat Marquette 7-5 in a nonconference game between recent statewide powers.
“I have a lot of confidence up there and it’s mainly my dad,” Jolliff said. “He works with me outside of softball practice. He’s always there for me, softball-related and life-related. He always knows what to say. I was gripping the bat too tight and my hands were locked up. He told me I’ve got to have loose hands and ever since, I’ve been more relaxed and have been crushing the ball.”
Jolliff’s home run came in the bottom of the fifth inning the give the Trojans (11-4, No. 3 in the STLhighschoolsports.com large-schools rankings) a 7-4 lead.
The Trojans junior went 2-for-3 with a pair of RBI, two runs scored and a bunt single in addition to the home run.
“Jolliff’s starting to come along for us,” Troy head coach Lance Richardson said. “She’s a hitter that had a rough patch early but you can see that bat coming alive, which is huge for us. There was a stretch early that got to her a little bit. Now, she’s just taking deep breaths and finding the barrel.”
The Trojans, who won the 2016 Class 4 state title and finished second in 2018, earned their third consecutive victory in the last three seasons against the Mustangs (2-1), who were the 2017 state champ and finished fourth in 2018.
Troy's three-run fifth broke open a 4-all tie and continued a trend.
Through each of the first five innings, when Marquette found its way onto the scoreboard, Troy had an answer in the bottom of the inning. A sixth-inning run by the Mustangs to round out the score was the only one that went unanswered.
Each team scored a run in the first and Troy led 4-3 after the second inning before it was 7-4 to end the fifth.
Marquette’s biggest lead came in the top of the second inning when a double by junior center fielder Sophia Dunn gave it a 3-1 lead.
“When we come out here to Troy, you know that they’re going to be ready for you,” Mustangs coach Adam Starling said. “You’re going to have to play your best and execute everything. Today, they executed a little bit better than we did.”
Sophomore Natalie Cox threw the complete game in suffering the loss for the Mustangs.
Freshman pitcher Macie Hunolt earned the win for Troy. She pitched five innings, giving up all five runs.
Trojans sophomore Lily Arndt pitched the final two innings to earn the save.
“I’ve praised our young pitching, I knew there would be ups and downs because of their youth, it’s just the way it goes,” Richardson said. “They work hard, they listen and they do what we ask them to do to, hopefully, miss the barrels. I’m proud of them.”
