Jolliff's jolt sends Troy past Marquette

TROY, Mo. — Being the daughter of a coach, Troy Buchanan junior first baseman Hailey Jolliff gets to see the softball world a little different than most.

Recently, Jolliff — whose father, Don, is an assistant coach at Troy — got some important hitting pointers from dear ol' dad.

The pointers paid off as Jolliff delivered a two-run home run Friday that made the difference as the host Trojans beat Marquette 7-5 in a nonconference game between recent statewide powers.

“I have a lot of confidence up there and it’s mainly my dad,” Jolliff said. “He works with me outside of softball practice. He’s always there for me, softball-related and life-related. He always knows what to say. I was gripping the bat too tight and my hands were locked up. He told me I’ve got to have loose hands and ever since, I’ve been more relaxed and have been crushing the ball.”

Jolliff’s home run came in the bottom of the fifth inning the give the Trojans (11-4, No. 3 in the STLhighschoolsports.com large-schools rankings) a 7-4 lead.

The Trojans junior went 2-for-3 with a pair of RBI, two runs scored and a bunt single in addition to the home run.